For months, global computer chip shortages have plagued auto manufacturers, forcing them to cut back on vehicle production and distribution to local car dealerships.
The chip shortage — combined with other pandemic-related logistics issues — has led to empty dealership lots, limited options and extended wait times for ordered vehicles.
Brian Feltmann, owner of Modern Auto in Washington, said he can’t keep cars on the lot at the Chevrolet dealership. He said the demand has continued to be strong, so for his customers, that often means having to find other ways to get a car, namely special orders.
“People come in and want a specific truck or something, and obviously there’s nothing sitting on the lot anywhere, so they’ll just come in and put their order in and wait a couple months till it comes in and pick it up when it gets here,” Feltmann said.
Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Insights, which tracks the automotive industry, told Consumer Reports that all new cars are built with a plethora of microchips that control everything from window motors to navigation systems. Luxury vehicles can have up to 100 additional microchips that power things like infotainment screens, stability control and driver assistance.
“Because of a 50-cent chip, we are unable to build a car that sells for $50,000,” said Murat Aksel, head of procurement for Volkswagen Group, during a press briefing in Munich last week.
An increased demand for personal electronics combined with factory shutdowns at the onset of the pandemic made the chips scarce. To make matters worse, automakers, expecting sales to plummet, initially canceled orders for computer chips. Sales did nosedive initially but quickly rebounded with federal financial stimuli and zero percent financing offers. So when the factories restarted, the stronger-than-expected demand for new vehicles outpaced production and has yet to catch up.
According to auto industry insiders who spoke to Fortune Magazine, the manufacture of these microchips required at least six months’ lead time in pre-pandemic times. It is a manufacturing process they describe as “painstakingly long production” that requires weeks to complete.
Before the pandemic, if Feltmann or another dealer didn’t have a vehicle a customer wanted, they could work other regional dealerships to see if they had something more suitable. The two dealerships would come to an agreement on a trade and get the customer what he or she wanted. Now, dealerships are trying to keep what they have, so Feltmann said ordering is the best way to get a vehicle. He said it doesn’t cost any more than buying a car on the lot; the only problem is a monthslong wait for the vehicle to be delivered.
Jim Schlabach, general manager at Chris Auffenberg Ford in Washington, said he has shifted a lot of attention to purchasing pre-owned vehicles at auction.
“Every dealership in the world is fighting for used cars right now,” he said.
Despite the suddenness of the changes in the car-buying process, Schlabach said customers usually know things aren’t the same as before the pandemic. Every day, he said, customers walk in knowing that their used car is more valuable now than it will ever be. He said on average, used car prices are inflated $3,000 to $5,000. The problem is that there isn’t any more haggling to try and get a deal on a new car, either. If one customer won’t pay full price, the next one likely will.
“It’s mind-boggling,” Schlabach said. “I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and it doesn’t even make sense what I’m seeing.”
Service demand is up, too. Eddie Schoenfeld, a technician at Schicker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Washington, said he and his team have been putting in 50- to 60-hour weeks to keep up with repairs. He attributes the increased demand to the hot used car market. Schicker has to service pre-owned cars before they’re sent to wholesalers. Schoenfeld said he now routinely works on vehicles that have been driven over 200,000 miles, something he used to hardly ever see.
As far as when things will stabilize, no one is sure. Schoenfeld said it might take years. Schlabach guessed the second or third quarter of next year, and Feltmann said he was unsure if the industry would ever return to where it was before 2020. Too much has changed, he said. “It’s the weirdest market I’ve ever seen.”