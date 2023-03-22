The weeks-long investigation into a February morning carjacking is reaching a conclusion.
Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said investigators are about a week or two away from wrapping up their investigation into John A. Smith, Jr. of Piedmont, who is suspected of stealing a woman’s car on Feb. 2, 2023.
“We’ve exhausted all of our efforts to collect more evidence,” Sitzes said. Once the investigation is complete, Sitzes said the department will turn the evidence over to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker for consideration of criminal charges.
Smith remains in custody at the Dent County Jail. He had active warrants for his arrest from Dent County at the time of his arrest in February.
Those warrants include failure to register as a sex offender and forced entry burglary. The state’s sex offender registry lists Smith as having been convicted in 1999 of the 1997 rape of an 86-year-old woman in Centerville.
At the time of the vehicle theft in February, authorities said that the woman had stopped to put some things into her vehicle, had started it and had been scraping the ice off of her windshield when a man approached her. The man, who was later identified as Smith, had reportedly displayed a black handgun toward the woman and demanded that she let him take her vehicle.
This sparked a citywide effort to locate the stolen vehicle, which was located by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. At that time, the vehicle was driving westbound on Highway 100.
As the vehicle traveled west on Highway 100, it was pursued by the highway patrol and the New Haven Police Department. The vehicle was still being pursued by the New Haven Police Department as it turned onto Berger Road.
Smith then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole near the Berger city limits, according to authorities.
When the NHPD officer arrived at the crash site, he saw Smith running from the vehicle.
The officer, the highway patrol trooper and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department began to search for Smith, who was located hiding nearby in an upside down water trough.
At the time he was taken into custody, Smith told police there was a second person in the stolen vehicle. However, there was little evidence at that time that there was a second person involved, according to Sitzes.
Sitzes said Thursday that the department received evidence from the New Haven Police Department regarding a possible second person.