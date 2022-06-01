Several Missouri churches affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention were involved in a widespread sexual abuse scandal that spanned multiple decades, according to a newly released report from the nation’s largest protestant denomination.
After pressure from an investigation by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News newspapers, officials with the Southern Baptist Convention on Thursday published a list of clergy members and other church workers accused or convicted of sex abuse, including some instances of sex abuse of children.
None of the accused pastors in the list came from Franklin or Warren Counties.
The 205-page list, which church leaders had previously kept secret, was maintained by church leadership for over a decade is now being categorized as a “fluid, working document.”
Releasing this list was “an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention,” Rolland Slade, chairman of the Southern Baptist Convention’s executive committee, and Willie McLaurin, interim president and CEO of the executive commission, said in a statement accompanying the release.
The release of the list comes after the May 22 release of a 300-page report by an independent investigator that described how leaders of the Southern Baptist denomination, which has a membership of 14 million nationwide, had received reports of sexual abuse committed by church workers, pastors and others. But those reports were largely kept secret and, rather than acting upon and investigating reports of sexual abuse, denomination leaders sought to intimidate and vilify victims and their advocates.
As evident by Thursday’s release, staffers for the Southern Baptist denomination have been tracking allegations of misconduct by clergy and church workers since 2007, though the list was kept hidden from the public and even some of the denomination’s top officials.
“Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse,” McLaurin and Slade said in their statement. There are a number of Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated churches in the Franklin County region, including congregations in Washington, Union, Gerald, Marthasville, Robertsville, Sullivan, Villa Ridge, Gray Summit, St. Clair and Pacific.
John Earl Bonine, known as “Pastor Jeb” for 12 years at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro, and who also pastored at McCroskie Creek Baptist Church in Carrollton.
In 2007, while working at a Fresno, California church, he was charged with two counts of continual sex abuse of a child, two counts of sexual penetration by force and two counts of “lewd and lascivious acts” with two children under 14 yeas old. He was convicted and sentenced to 36 years in a California prison.
Robert Michael Black, a former pastor of New Home Baptist Church in St. Joseph, who solicited sex over Facebook from a police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty in 2011 to attempted child enticement after prosecutors dropped the first-degree attempted statutory rape charge. He served five years in prison and was released.
Joseph Edmund Conger, a former pastor at New Life Baptist Church in Cole Camp and First Baptist Church in Climax Springs, in 2009 was convicted of statutory sodomy for an incident with teenage boys and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Michael Alan Crippen, a pastor at First Baptist Church in Duenweg, in 2010 was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison after confessing to possession of child pornography. Duenweg is in southwest Missouri, near Joplin.
Shawn Davis, a music and youth minister at First Baptist Church in Greenwood near Kansas City, pleaded guilty and was convicted of 25 counts of abuse and sentenced to 20 years in Missouri prison concurrent with a separate sentence of 10 years in a Kentucky prison. Davis previously worked at a Southern Baptist church in Ferguson.
Dale Gregory Johnson, a youth director at Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia, pleaded guilty in 2016 to two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child pornography. He was incarcerated in state prison.
Terry McDowell, a former pastor at Gateway Southern Baptist Church, in St. Louis, was convicted in 2012 of child molestation of a 3-year-old. His 10-year sentence was suspended and was released after four months and given five years of probation.
Travis Smith, a former pastor at First Baptist Church in Stover and youth pastor in Pilot Grove Baptist Church. He was sentenced to four years of prison in 2016 after being convicted of statutory rape, sexual abuse and statutory sodomy for incidents that occurred in 1998, 2000 and 2005 in three different Missouri counties.
James Niederstadt, a former pastor at Vinson General Baptist Church in Maldenin southeast Missouri, in 2000 was sentenced to 25 years in prison for abusing a 15-year-old girl who lived with his family in 1992.
John Henry Stone, a deacon and youth group leader at Grandview Baptist Church in Grandview, pleaded guilty to child molestation and registered as a sex offender in 2015.
The list also includes some allegations, which have been partially redacted because the accused was acquitted or the legal case has not concluded. Information that could identify victims was also redacted.