Nine Washington area businesses and civic groups penned letters in support of the city’s $6.17 million request for federal funds — a request that, if received, would allow the city-owned airport authority to lengthen and widen the runway to accommodate larger planes.
“We have been regular users of the Washington Airport for over 40 years and are hopeful to see this much needed improvement became a reality,” wrote Joe Vernaci, president of Vernaci Construction.
Also writing letters of support for the project to the federal government in support of the city’s application were representatives of the Bank of Washington, Enduro, First State Community Bank, HTH Companies and Pepsi-Cola Bottling of New Haven. The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Area Transportation Commission, and the city’s 353 Redevelopment Corp. also wrote letters in support of the project.
The anticipated project would add 500 feet to the runway, making it 5,500 linear feet, and widen it by an additional 25 feet.
The longer runway would allow larger aircraft to land at the airport. The existing runway allows for planes with a wingspan of up to 79 feet to land, but an extended runway would accommodate planes with up to an 118-feet wingspan at Washington Regional Airport.
These bigger planes, known as C-II aircraft, typically seat between 8 to 12 passengers.
“This would provide a large economic boost to our organization and the Washington region,” wrote L.B. Eckelkamp Jr., chairman of the board and CEO at the Bank of Washington. According to Eckelkamp’s letter, the bank currently utilizes a plane that can’t land at Washington when the airport runway is wet.
Instead, the Bank of Washington’s plane must land at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield creating a logistical issue and travel delays, as passengers have to then travel back to Washington. Similar “logistical issues” and delays have also been experienced by business leaders for HTH Companies; Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New Haven; Enduro; and First State Community Bank, according to the letters that were shared with The Missourian.
“I use the airport for business trips five or six times a year,” wrote Mark Zobrist, of Pepsi Cola Bottling of New Haven. He said when the runway is wet, he also has to use the Spirit of St. Louis airport.
“By completing the runway project, it would give my organization the ability to acquire a larger aircraft, or utilize our existing aircraft’s full capabilities for our corporate needs,” wrote Matthew Peterson, chief pilot for First State Community Bank.
Bill Straatmann, chairman of the city’s transportation commission, said expanding the runway would “open up our region to all businesses with C Class jets in their arsenal. It would also create a safer operating environment for all aircrafts.”
According to Washington leaders, the city’s funding request has been submitted to Sen. Roy Blunt and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, both Missouri Republicans, whose office staffs will review the funding request.
“The important thing is that we met the deadline and we still have the possibility of this being funded,” said Washington Public Works Director John Nilges.
Once reviewed, Blunt or Luetkemeyer will decide which funding requests to submit to the Senate or House subcommittees on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, which would then hold a hearing.
It is a process that could take months to complete, according to officials.
“Without this funding, it is safe to say that this is a project that would not be done for many, many years into the future,” Nilges previously told The Missourian.
According to a draft of the city’s Airport Improvement Program funding request, the total project cost is $6.86 million and the city would pay for roughly 10 percent of the overall project. The AIP program is coordinated by the federal government’s department of transportation.
If funding is approved, a design and environmental assessment would begin in January 2023. Construction at the airport, which is located north of Washington in rural Warren County, would be expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.