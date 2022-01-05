Washington needs to hire a second building inspector to keep up with the ongoing building boom, Public Works Director John Nilges told the City Council Monday.
“Construction has been increasing,” Nilges said during his council presentation. “The thought has been that construction would slow down in the wintertime, but that is not happening, at least not anymore. We had five single-family houses last week come in. There are some 40 lots coming in soon. Things are not slowing down.”
A second certified building inspector would likely cost the city $60,000 per year, including benefits.
Nilges anticipates that the building department will soon receive permits and inspection requests for The Terrace in Washington, a planned 300-plus apartment development south of Highway 100, where site preparation work is ongoing.
According to Nilges, the city’s building department issued 1,045 permits in 2021, including 566 occupancy permits and 479 construction permits. During the same 240 working days of 2021, the city completed 3,540 inspections.
“New home construction may need to be inspected seven, eight, nine or 10 times throughout the process,” Nilges said.
“There are not enough hours in the day for us to be able to do the things we need to do to get these permits and inspections completed,” Nilges said. He said the city’s existing building inspector would need to work 14 hours per day, completing 14.75 inspections per day to meet demand. The inspector currently works eight hours per day, completing on average 10 inspections per day.
“We are trying to keep up, but we only have two people. One is the building official, whose primary role is reviewing site plans in a timely manner, getting permits out the door, answering any questions. The other is our inspector,” Nilges said.
“We are trying to crank out two to three permits, reviewed and processed each and every day, and we are in jeopardy of not meeting that goal,” Nilges said.
Tom Neldon, Washington’s building official, said stretching out the process isn’t a solution. “Pushing these things out longer is only a Band-Aid fix,” he said.
On Monday, the City Council took no action on Nilges’ request to hire a second building inspector. Instead, city officials said they will use the next several weeks to reallocate portions of the budget from unfilled staffing positions to create the position.