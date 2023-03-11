Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

After seven years on the job, Washington Public Works Director and City Engineer John Nilges is moving on. 

Nilges tendered his resignation on Monday during a closed session meeting with the Washington City Council. His last day as a city employee has not been set, but he told The Missourian he plans to begin working May 1 for Byrne & Jones Construction, an engineering company with offices in Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio and Missouri. The company’s headquarters are in Bridgeton. 