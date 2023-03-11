After seven years on the job, Washington Public Works Director and City Engineer John Nilges is moving on.
Nilges tendered his resignation on Monday during a closed session meeting with the Washington City Council. His last day as a city employee has not been set, but he told The Missourian he plans to begin working May 1 for Byrne & Jones Construction, an engineering company with offices in Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio and Missouri. The company’s headquarters are in Bridgeton.
Nilges said the company, which has divisions focused on playground and recreation construction, sports park construction and asphalt and concrete, plans to open an office in Washington. A location for that office has not been determined.
Nilges said he is full of gratitude for the years he spent with the city.
“We’ve accomplished a lot in these seven years,” Nilges said.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb agreed. He said he was not shocked or surprised to see Nilges pursue other opportunities.
“John’s a very smart individual,” Lamb said. “John has this great talent for being able to explain complex engineering issues to city council members and to residents who called him up with questions. So I knew that with his talent and his skills, it would be a matter of time before someone came along and hired him. We are very happy for John.”
Lamb said the city will soon begin advertising for a new city engineer.
Nilges said he believes Washington is the kind of community that will attract high-caliber applicants.
“This is obviously a great community and it is a great community because people care about everything. They care about everything, every day of the week, because they care about the trajectory of the city, whether that is five years, 10 years, 15 or 30 years down the road,” Nilges said. “And it doesn’t matter what the topic is, they truly care about everything from airport development to the appearance of medians and how we mow grass. They care about everything.”
Nilges said he would recommend the job to any engineer.
“Washington is unique, because there is no other city in the state of Missouri where water, waste water, streets, landfill, operations and the building department are all housed under one roof,” Nilges said. “That makes this a community that will provide any engineer with a wide array of experiences. It certainly did for me.”
Nilges came to the city in January 2016. He was hired to replace the retiring Dan Boyce, who had been the city’s engineer since 1993.
At the time, Nilges had worked for Buescher, Frankenberg & Associates in Washington. During his time with BFA, he worked on numerous projects for the city, including the Jefferson Street bridge over Busch Creek.
The Busch Creek Greenway, which stretches from the intersection of Jefferson and Eighth streets toward the eastern terminus of the Rotary Riverfront Trail, is just one of many projects that were completed by Nilges during his tenure. The Greenway had languished in development for about 25 years.
“John seized the opportunity to really take projects that had been on the city’s books for a long time as wish list projects, and actually make them happen,” Lamb said. He also credited the city’s expanded Geographic Information System to Nilges’ leadership.
“We’d always had GIS, but it really blossomed under John’s time with the city,” Lamb said. “The level of data that it has now is really incredible, especially as we look to that data as we make decisions.”
GIS software is used to store, analyze and display information such as city ward boundaries, the location of underground utilities and more.
Nilges said he is working to make his impending departure as seamless as possible for the city.
“Right now, I am working to get everything summarized so that when I am gone whoever steps into this role has a path forward for at least the next six months, as far as what projects are already in the works,” Nilges said. “I want to leave them in a position that they can be successful and build off of what we have.”