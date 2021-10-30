The sign for Nick’s Gun & Pawn has been removed from the front of its former building on East Fifth Street. In its place are letters spelling out “Titan Hill Armory.”
After nearly 14 years of owning the business, Nick Watts said he wanted to spend more time with his family, including a new grandchild, and focus on other business ventures, though he’ll stay on until August 2022 to ease the transition.
“I’m staying on to take care of my customers,” Watts said. “ They are what made this business successful and that’s what’s important to me.”
J. Freeman, who bought the business from Watts, said although it is rebranding, the same wide selection and customer service that Nick’s was known for will continue at Titan Hill. Freeman would not disclose the purchase price but he called the investment “significant.” Aside from a longtime employee retiring, Freeman is keeping the current staff, which now numbers six employees.
“They bring with them a wealth of knowledge, just a ton of capability from their own experiences,” Freeman said. “We’ve got people who have been hunting and fishing all their lives. We’ve got other people who are marksmen, target shooters, and they’re bringing that wealth of experience that they have.”
Freeman said he has updated the inventory system and is in the early stages of a plan to knock out a wall in the business’ 3,500-square-foot building that separates the gun store from the pawn shop. He said that showroom expansion may happen in the first part of 2022.
A transplant from Austin, Texas, Freeman worked in finance for the past three decades for firms such as Invesco and Fidelity. He said when he walked into Nick’s for the first time, he felt the need to pull the trigger on purchasing it.
Freeman enters a firearm industry that has been in turmoil due in part to the pandemic. Other than hunting ammunition, which is in short supply this time of year, Titan Hill’s shelves are mostly stocked with boxes of shells. Earlier this year, that was not the case. In April, according to previous Missourian reporting, the store was restricting sales to one box per customer, often with a markup. Manufacturers that closed their doors because of the pandemic have tried to ramp production back up, but supply is still restricted. Freeman said he currently has about 1,500 firearms in the inventory, and Watts said before the pandemic, supply was usually around 2,000.
Demand for ammunition and firearms has never been higher. Guns started flying off shelves at the beginning of the pandemic, Watts said. Protests and President Joe Biden’s election have spurred even more buying, according to Freeman. Meanwhile, the cost of materials has increased, and supply chain issues have caused headaches, he said.
“Just the amount of change and me coming up to speed learning everything that I need to do to successfully continue the business combined with just the unprecedented demand ... I am trying to just make sure all of the fundamentals are in place,” Freeman said.