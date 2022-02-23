Candidate filing for state and federal elected office in Missouri opened Tuesday, giving candidates their first chance to officially enter into the political fray.
As of 11 a.m., 14 candidates — nine Republicans and five Democrats — had filed to run for the U.S. Senate, a seat being vacated by Roy Blunt, a Republican who announced he would not seek reelection.
In the order they filed, those Republican candidates are: Republicans Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis attorney who garnered national attention after waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in June 2020; Eric Greitens, the disgraced former governor who resigned in 2018 amid multiple scandals; Hartford Tunnell, a professor at Missouri Southern State University; Deshon Porter, a St. Louis podcaster who would be a first-time office holder; Dave Sims, a former radio host in Kansas City; Patrick Lewis, a Wellsville resident; Billy Long, who represents Springfield in the U.S. House of Representatives; Eric Schmitt, the Missouri Attorney General; and Vicky Hartzler, who represents Columbia in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On the Democratic side, there is Gena Ross, a former Claire McCaskill staffer who unsuccessfully challenged Sam Graves in a 2020 U.S. House race; Lewis Rolen, a St. Louis teacher; Spencer Toder, who grew up on a family farm outside Washington; Carla Coffee Wright, a St. Louis activist who unsuccessfully challenged McCaskill in a primary election for U.S. Senate in 2018; and Lucas Kunce, a Marine Corps veteran.
As of 11 a.m., two candidates, one Republican and one Democrat, had filed for U.S. Representative District 3: Brandon Wilkinson, a Republican from Jefferson County and Jon Karlen, a Democrat from O’Fallon. Both candidates would be first-time office-holders. District 3 includes Franklin County and an area stretching from Jefferson City to St. Charles.
Only one candidate had, as of 11 a.m. filed to run for state House District 109, which covers Washington, New Haven, Labadie and northern Franklin County: John Simmons, the incumbent who currently represents district 109.
However, that district was shifted westward during the most recent redistricting, meaning Simmons will campaign to represent a slightly different area than he currently represents. If elected, his district would no longer include Union.
One candidate has filed for state House District 119: Marty Marler, a Franklin County land surveyor. If elected, Marler would represent an area of central and eastern Missouri, including Union, St. Clair and most of Pacific.
The third and final state house district in Franklin County is District 118, which covers Sullivan, Beaufort and parts of Washington County.
One candidate has filed for this office as of 11 a.m.: Sally Brooks, a teacher in Washington County.
No one has filed in state Senate District 26, which covers all of Franklin County and part of St. Louis County, but state Rep. Nate Tate, restaurant owner Ben Brown and local businessman Bob Jones have told The Missourian they plan to file.
Candidates have until March 29 to file for any of these offices.