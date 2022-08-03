A new face will be representing the newly redrawn state House District 119 when it convenes in 2023.
Brad Banderman, a St. Clair resident who is youth pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, as well as a substitute teacher and bus driver in the St. Clair R-XIII School District, credited a transparent campaign with his surprisingly decisive victory.
Banderman finished with 2,268 votes, or 52.4 percent; while Marty Marler, a professional land surveying company owner, had 1,203 votes, or 27.8 percent; and Union Alderman Brian Pickard, also a mortgage lender at Bank of Franklin County, had 859 votes, or 19.8 percent.
Banderman credited hard work, with 7,000 cards being handed out at events and door knocking between the candidate and his two sons, over the last four months.
“There’s a lot of people who have been a huge help to me,” he said. “I knocked on a lot of doors in District 119, but even up until 6:50 tonight, I had no idea if the work I had done was going to result in a victory.”
Banderman, a first-time candidate, said he placed his views in “black and white” on the internet for the world to see. “There are many times that I have to vote for people and the only information I can get is from different mailers that their competition is sending me,” he said.
Banderman said he believes God has opened a door for him. “Tonight I am feeling the full weight of this new responsibility that I’ve been given,” he said. “I’m going to do what I can to be the very best representative for our district that I can be. I’m an independent thinker, I’m willing to work hard and I’m a quick learner.”
Marler acknowledged that his not living in the redrawn district could have played a factor in his loss. He lives in Sullivan, in the current District 119, which is represented by outgoing Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair. He said, if elected, he would have moved to the new district within the required year.
“I think it was a good race, I think Banderman worked hard,” Marler said. “It was fun, I had a great time, learned a lot. It was quite the experience.”
Marler said he might run again for state representative in four years, when Rep. Mike McGirl, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary Tuesday, will be term limited. Marler’s home will be in McGirl’s District 118 next year.
“I definitely don’t want to give up,” Marler said. “You don’t quit over one defeat.”
McGirl will face Democrat Sally Brooks in November.
With no Democrat in the race, Banderman will be unopposed in November. District 119 will cover much of the southeastern part of Franklin County, including most of Union, St. Clair and Pacific when the redrawn boundaries go into effect after the November election.
Pickard could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.