A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 2:30 p.m., a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Highway 100 in the area of the intersection with I-44 near Villa Ridge. As the Jeep was attempting to make a left turn, a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling west failed to stop at the red light and collided with the Jeep.
