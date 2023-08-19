After sorting through nominees, Washington’s Investment in Great Schools (WINGS) Educational Foundation has selected Jim Perry, James “Doug” Hagedorn and Terry Buddemeyer as the 14th class for its Hall of Honor.
Since 2009, WINGS has recognized community contributors, former educators and alumni who have been supporters of the Washington School District. WINGS Board Chairman Brad Mitchell said the district has been blessed to have numerous advocates.
“We have been very fortunate,” he said, “and I think we will be fortunate for years and years to come. There’s always going to be good recipients.”
Mitchell said the WINGS Board received many excellent nominations this year.
“While we chose these three this year, we have a strong pool of others that have been nominated that hopefully their turn will come up in the next couple of years,” he said.
The award recipients will be recognized during a ceremony next month.
The annual Hall of Honor celebration will be held Sept. 30 at the Washington Elks Hall. Tickets are $50 per person, with tables of eight available. Reservations may be made by mailing a check: payable to WINGS Educational Foundation, Hall of Honor, P.O. Box 203, Washington, MO 63090, or through Venmo @Wings-Foundation. The reservation deadline is Sept. 16.
WINGS provides classroom grants for teachers and student scholarships to graduating seniors or funding for testing fees. Last year, the foundation was able to give over $30,000 in classroom grants. This allowed teachers to fund projects or provide educational tools to students that were not in the district’s budget.
“I think a school system is very vital to a growing and thriving community, and I think sometimes it’s easy for any of us or all of us to take the school system for granted,” Mitchell said. “So anytime we can point out the good things and the good people that have made the district in Washington what it is, I think we need to do so at every opportunity.”
WINGS Educator Award: Jim Perry
Perry graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1961. Later, he received a master’s of teaching degree from Northeastern Oklahoma State University and an education specialist degree in secondary education administration from Truman State University.
After his undergraduate college years, Perry briefly played professional baseball. He then taught and coached at Bacone Junior College in Oklahoma. In 1962, Perry was hired by the Washington School District. During his 30-year tenure, Perry served as teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant high school principal, acting high school principal and finally middle school principal for 14 years until retiring from education in 1993. According to Perry’s calculations, he helped educate over 8,000 students. The Washington Middle School gymnasium is named in his honor.
Perry served on the East Central College Board of Trustees for 18 years, 10 as board president. A past director of the Missouri Community College Association Board (MCCA), Perry served as president of the Trustee Division. He received the MCCA Trustee Leadership Award in 2009 and again in 2016.
Perry’s community involvement includes past directorships of Washington Savings Bank, Roosevelt Bank and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a past president of the Washington Lions Club and a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Also, Perry was chairman of the 1986 Washington Town & Country Fair. Perry is a member of the Elks Club, ECC Patrons of the Arts, First Presbyterian Church of St. Louis, life member of the ECC Foundation, the Washington Historical Society and the Mizzou Alumni Association.
WINGS Alumni Award: James ("Doug") Hagedorn
Hagedorn is a seventh generation Washingtonian and the third member of his family to be inducted into the Hall of Honor. Hagedorn’s parents, Jo Ann and Jack, were recognized in 2011 with the Community Contributor Award.
Hagedorn graduated from Washington High School in 1973, and upon graduation, Hagedorn received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. Hagedorn was selected for pilot training and flew KC-135 aerial refueling tankers for four years while stationed in California. Between flights, he earned a master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California. He then went back to the Air Force Academy for three years and served as an ethics instructor, pilot instructor and rugby coach. In 1985, Hagedorn left the Air Force, moved back to Washington and began a 35-year career as an airline pilot for Delta Airlines.
In addition to being a founding member of WINGS, Hagedorn was part of the Washington Athletic Association for 21 years and a Washington School Board member from 1993 to 1996. He has also coached almost every youth sport available in the community. Hagedorn is a member of the YMCA Board of Advisors and a member of the Washington Rotary Club. He was also a substitute teacher at St. Francis Borgia High School and WHS. In 2022, Hagedorn was elected mayor of Washington, a position he holds today.
WINGS Community Contributor: Terry Buddemeyer
Buddemeyer graduated from Washington High School in 1971, and went on to obtain an associate of arts degree from East Central College (ECC) in 1973. In December of 1974, he graduated from ECC’s first Emergency Medical Training (EMT) course and then earned the title paramedic from ECC’s first class for EMTs in August 1977.
When Buddemeyer started at the Washington Area Ambulance District at the age of 19, he was a volunteer. He later was asked to be the coordinator for the district, eventually being named chief. Buddemeyer’s work impacted the community through numerous activities. His expertise has been utilized in statewide meetings, class instruction, symposiums held in conjunction with Mercy Hospital Washington, and the Washington Town & Country Fair.
He has helped the Washington School District by participating in safety summits at various schools, parenting fairs, Scouting events, Red Ribbon Week, and a special committee assembled to address flash flooding.
Buddemeyer is an active member of the Washington Rotary Club, helping with many events including the Senior Trail Rides, Pancake Breakfast, Radio Auction and Golf Tournament. He is a member of St. Peter’s Church and has served as an usher, on the Cemetery Board and as a safety and first aid advisor for the church.
With the guidance of Buddemeyer and its board of directors, the Washington Area Ambulance District has grown to include two stations, six ambulances, two emergency vehicles and over 40 full- and part-time employees. Buddemeyer retired in January of 2021, but he continues to mentor people in the emergency medical response field.
