Kaylin Bade
Submitted Photo.

Washington Middle School agricultural science teacher Kaylin Bade has been named a finalist for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

After being named Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for the South Central Region, and then a semifinalist for Missouri Teacher of the Year, Bade was selected as one of the final seven educators who will be considered for the award.

