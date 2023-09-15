Two dozen community members gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Krog Park on Friday for a prisoners of war (POW) and missing in action (MIA) ceremony.
The third Friday in September is set aside as National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those still missing.
After hearing an opening prayer from the VFW Post 2661 Chaplain Larry Frick, Mayor Doug Hagedorn spoke.
“I hope we as a nation, and I will do everything I can from my mayor position, to ensure that our forces overseas and here in the states honor our POWs, and as we seek resolution to finding MIAs, that we will never ever stop doing that,” Hagedorn said.
VFW Post 2661 member John Harris thanked everyone for coming and recognized those who couldn’t be there, noting that members of the American Legion Post 218 were attending a funeral for a fellow member.
“We are saddened today that our fellow veterans from Post 218 cannot be here with us, but they are doing a higher duty,” Harris said. “They are burying their own.”
Harris said as of May 2022, there were still 81,900 Americans listed as MIA. In Missouri, 2,037 were missing from World War II, 195 from the Korean War, including one from Franklin County, 35 from the Vietnam War, and four from other Cold War conflicts from 1946 to 1989.
“These young men answered the call just as other young men from other states and territories did,” Harris said, “and they just disappeared while defending their country.”
Harris said the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues to search for these missing Americans, and they are sorting through 20,000 sets of remains, trying to identify them and return them to their families.
Annie Stanfield of VFW Post 2661 presented a tribute wreath in front of the Veterans Memorial in the park.
“Our Missing In Action are not forgotten,” Harris said. “They will not be forgotten. This is the purpose of this day, to remember them.”
