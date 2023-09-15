Presenting the wreath
Annie Stanfield, of VFW Post 2661, carries the ceremonial wreath to the Veterans Memorial Sept. 15 in Krog Park. The VFW held a ceremony to honor and remember prisoners of war and missing in action soldiers.

Two dozen community members gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Krog Park on Friday for a prisoners of war (POW) and missing in action (MIA) ceremony.

The third Friday in September is set aside as National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those still missing.

