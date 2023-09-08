A three-vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries to three juveniles and one woman on Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at approximately 4:50 p.m., a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped on Highway 100 near Old Route 66 facing east with a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan stopped behind it. As a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound behind the vehicles, the report states the driver, Joseph Schmidt, 23, of Ballwin, was distracted and failed to realize there were two vehicles stopped in front of him. Schmidt’s vehicle struck the rear of the Caravan, pushing the vehicle into the rear of the Cherokee.
(1) comment
If 23 y.o. Joseph Schmidt can't see two cars stopped in his lane in the middle of a beautiful day, he'd best ask himself just how important his distraction was. He could have KILLED someone. Try living the rest of your life with THAT, Joe!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.