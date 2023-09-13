Large crowds throughout Franklin County turned out to view the Knights of Columbus Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise Sunday.
Tractors paraded through Union and St. Clair before traveling to Washington. The culmination of the event was the 184-tractor procession through Washington, with the route ending at the KC Hall. Canned food and monetary donations were collected along the route.
Event Chairman John Jasper said after everything was calculated, the total of donations was about 5 percent less than last year. He said he assumed it was due to the rise of food costs.
“It takes a little bit more (money) for people to buy food to give away,” Jasper said. “It’s just trying times right now. So that’s why it’s really important to help the food pantries out because they are going through the same thing.”
Last year, the Knights of Columbus were able to distribute about 1,000 pounds of food to each of the nine food pantries in the area. This year, each pantry received approximately 600 to 800 pounds of food items.
“We could just tell everything was a lot more conservative this year,” Jasper said.
Even though the initial donations were less than in 2022, Jasper said the Knights of Columbus will still be accepting donations to go to the pantries until the end of October, and that their goal was to at least hit last year’s number.
Overall, Jasper said the event was a success, and they couldn’t have done it without the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington, St. Clair and Union police departments that volunteered their time to keep everyone safe on the routes.
“It takes the combination of everybody because it takes a lot of people to make this event happen,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”
At the dinner that followed the cruise, the Knights of Columbus served 450 pork steaks and 250 hot dogs to community members supporting the event. Jasper said he couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
“When we hear the call from the food pantries that they are needing food for their shelves, this is how we can answer that call,” he said. “We can gather our forces and reach out to the community and help the food pantries. We’re helping people we will never meet, and we’re making a difference in their lives.”
Donations can be made by calling Jasper at 314-581-6968 or by searching for @KCTractorCruise on Venmo.
