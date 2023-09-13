Tractor Cruise 2023
Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

Large crowds throughout Franklin County turned out to view the Knights of Columbus Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise Sunday.

Tractors paraded through Union and St. Clair before traveling to Washington. The culmination of the event was the 184-tractor procession through Washington, with the route ending at the KC Hall. Canned food and monetary donations were collected along the route.

