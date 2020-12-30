Nestled among the treasures at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis was a carved wooden crib from the Tyrol region of western Austria. According to a history book of St, Ann’s Parish, a descendent of the craftsman, Ferdinand Stuflesser, “it is with high probability this is the hand carved, wooden nativity that the parish used during the Christmas season.”
The piece would have been purchased sometime between 1904 and 1906. In the years since, it has become a staple of the Clover Bottom church’s Christmas decorations.
“It’s our prized possession,” said Connie Rigg, a longtime member of St. Ann’s.
The century-old relic is one of several pieces of local holiday heritage that will be on display during the Country Church tour. It will be the fourth year of the New Year’s Day event, in which seven sanctuaries will open their doors and welcome visitors inside to view decorations and learn about that parish’s history. Participating this year are St. Ann Clover Bottom, St. Gertrude Krakow, St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Villa Ridge and St. Francis Borgia Washington opening at 10 a.m.; Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Joseph Neier opening at 11 a.m.; and Assumption New Haven, which opens at noon. The churches will require masks and maintain social distancing.
In years past, different churches have welcomed between 50 and 80 people throughout the day. Rigg is one of the organizers of the tour, and looks forward each year to seeing the personal touches each church adds to its interior and any renovations done in the past year.
“You have Christmas calling, where people go see their relatives,” she said. “Well, this is like Christmas calling at different churches.”
Members say they look forward to the season of pine and cedar branches, red ribbon and twinkling lights — which were invented in 1882, decades after many of these parishes were constructed.
Theresa Bauer has spent 50 Christmases as a member of Assumption in New Haven and is most excited to show off the church’s distinctive four-clock steeple. According to a church history book, the Assumption congregation wanted clocks on each side of the steeple in 1924 but couldn’t raise enough money. Then Fr. Schiller had the steeple made with space for the clocks, and 75 years later in 1999, a new generation of parishioners had clocks installed on all four sides. Another stand out for Bauer is the church’s glass tile mosaic window done by German artist August Oetken, who also designed mosaics for the main areas of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis and several buildings across Europe.
She also encourages visitors not to overlook the 10-inch thick stone exterior. The building was constructed with rocks brought in from a site three miles away with teams of horses and wagons.
“I find it fascinating that they hauled all those rocks,” Bauer said. “I want (visitors) to know how hard the men of this parish worked to bring those stones in.”
South of Highway 50 between Union and Beaufort, the farthest church away from the rest is St. Joseph Neier. The parish started in the 1880s, and today a descendant of one of the parishioners who contributed to purchasing the land, is a lifelong member. She will be one of the guides during the New Year’s Day tour, serving coffee and Christmas cookies and answering questions about the church’s history.
“I’m proud of our little parish,” Gerry Donner said. “We sing ‘Silent Night’and ‘O Come Little Children’ in German and ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in Latin. I’m the organist, so I work with the little children to learn the sounds. … I try to keep the tradition going. We try to keep passing it down.”
Donner hopes visitors will appreciate the Christmas decor at the church, which includes an outdoor nativity she said has been with the church since she was young and trees with hand placed strands of glistening tinsel framing an indoor manger scene.
“It’s old-fashioned,” she said. “It’s a pain (to put up), but it’s so beautiful.”
Tradition also is the theme of the decor at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus in Villa Ridge.
“They don’t make changes lightly,” said Sara Maune, a longtime member whose husband is a deacon. Maune will be one of the guides at the church this year, but she’s previously enjoyed seeing the distinctive decorations at other stops on the tour.
The newest church on the tour is also the most recently built. Established in 1958, Our Lady of Lourdes initially arose from “the need to expand church and school facilities in Washington for the Catholic population,” according to the building dedication booklet from 1959. In the decades since, however, the church has created its own unique traditions.
Member Doris Boland loves the moment in Christmas Eve Mass each year when the Father blesses the manger crib.
“It’s so approachable that families can take their kids right up to (the crib),” Boland said. “The church seats about 1,000, and we have no pillars, so no matter where you sit, you have an excellent view of the altar.”
The free church tours run New Years Day until 4 p.m.