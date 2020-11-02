Scenic Regional Library will reopen its New Haven branch Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m.
The branch closed Oct. 28, due to staff illnesses.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steven Campbell said the closure was not due to a COVID-19 quarantine or positive test.
“The library has multiple staff members at the branch who are sick, and the library does not want employees at work with cold or flu symptoms due to COVID-19 precautions,” Campbell said last week in a press release.
He added normally the library would send staff from other locations or administration to provide coverage, but due to other COVID-19 quarantines and illnesses around the system, Scenic Regional was unable to provide such coverage to its New Haven branch.