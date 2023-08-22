The newly renovated and repurposed Red Cedar Inn, located at 1047 E. Osage St. in Pacific, is ready to be revealed at a grand opening on Saturday.
Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the Red Cedar Inn’s reopening as a museum and visitor center starting at 10 a.m. Food trucks, including Kona Ice, Ramblin’ Rooster and Love at First Bite will be in the parking lot, along with children’s activities. Jimmy Smooth’s Rat Rod car and the original Bigfoot monster truck will also be at the celebration.
Free parking will be at ADB Companies, 18777 Historic Route 66, and a shuttle will transport attendees to the Red Cedar Inn. Disability accessible parking will be at Jensen Point & Genealogy/Parks & Rec Building.
Pacific Mayor Heather Filley, Meramec Valley Historical Society Board President Jeff Titter and Ginger Smith Gallagher, who is a member of the third generation of people who ran Red Cedar Inn Restaurant, will give speeches during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Pacific Director of Tourism Kelly O’Malley said the transformation of the historic building into a museum was Titter’s vision. Titter recently told O’Malley that Red Cedar Inn turned out better than he ever pictured.
Red Cedar Inn was a restaurant that served travelers along Route 66 from the 1930s until it closed in 2007. Ten years after its closure, the City of Pacific acquired the building and began making plans to turn it into a welcome center and museum. After a lengthy planning period, struggling with the COVID-19 aftermath and extensive renovations, the building is ready for the public to view.
“We’re excited,” O’Malley said. “I think this is going to be a really great stop for the area on Route 66. It’s been a big staple in our town.”
Although the building hasn’t officially been open to the public, O’Malley said last week that Red Cedar Inn has had many visitors.
“We’ve had so many people who were traveling Route 66 stop by,” she said. “We’ve had visitors from New Zealand, Australia, Scotland and people from other states as well.”
O’Malley said during their soft opening on Aug. 19, a couple from London stopped in as they were driving Route 66 from Santa Monica, California, to Chicago, Illinois.
Not only does the building feature a visitor’s center and exhibits, which will rotate once or twice a year, Red Cedar Inn also contains the backstory of the restaurant, as well as interviews with people who used to frequent the establishment. The original neon sign hangs on the wall along with a table setting from the restaurant.
The building also features the history of Pacific and Route 66 and an interactive children’s area.
The children’s portion of the museum contains an Animated Sandbox, which projects sealife images onto sand. Sensors are used to detect when the children move the sand and the images change to reflect the movement.
A program called Draw Alive is another interactive feature for children. For this program, children can color a picture, scan it into the system, and their picture comes alive on a projection.
O’Malley said the children’s area will also feature an activity which will coincide with the theme of the rotating exhibit. The first exhibit will focus on trains. The Iron Spike Model Train Museum in Washington loaned a train table and helped O’Malley and her team curate the display.
O’Malley said she is excited to share the museum and all of its exhibits with the community.
“We wanted to really showcase the town, but also make it exciting for all generations to want to come and learn,” O’Malley said. “We made sure to showcase both Route 66 and the importance of Pacific.”
