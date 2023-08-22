The newly renovated and repurposed Red Cedar Inn, located at 1047 E. Osage St. in Pacific, is ready to be revealed at a grand opening on Saturday.

Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the Red Cedar Inn’s reopening as a museum and visitor center starting at 10 a.m. Food trucks, including Kona Ice, Ramblin’ Rooster and Love at First Bite will be in the parking lot, along with children’s activities. Jimmy Smooth’s Rat Rod car and the original Bigfoot monster truck will also be at the celebration.

