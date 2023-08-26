Classroom Graphic
Classroom graphic.

The Washington School District will test a lockdown alert for Labadie Elementary using the Raptor app at noon Sunday.

The test is being conducted at the request of the Washington Police Department, and only people listed under the Labadie school should receive an alert on the Raptor app, which is to be disregarded, as it is only a test.

