The Washington School District will test a lockdown alert for Labadie Elementary using the Raptor app at noon Sunday.
The test is being conducted at the request of the Washington Police Department, and only people listed under the Labadie school should receive an alert on the Raptor app, which is to be disregarded, as it is only a test.
In May, Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of Raptor, a state-funded mobile emergency alerting app that allows teachers to quickly and silently notify school staff and first responders of a situation, using a mobile device or computer. “We want all students across Missouri to have the opportunity to learn in safe and secure schools,” Gov. Parson said. “That’s why our administration included funding for this school safety app. It puts a simple-to-use silent alerting app into the hands of teachers and school personnel, so they can get word out of an intruder or other emergency. We will continue to advance school safety and the ability to quickly respond to threats to Missouri’s students and educators.”
The alert works directly with 911 and provides critical information, such as location-based details and school building layout maps, to first responders, law enforcement and campus personnel. The information is delivered within seconds.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart stated in an email, “and we know that seconds matter in the scope of an emergency situation in our schools. By utilizing the Raptor App, we are able to quickly notify those in our buildings and emergency personnel if an issue were to arise. The app provides another level of safety vigilance in our schools and classrooms.”
The Raptor app is free to schools and users, and districts are able to schedule and manage their ongoing safety drills using the Raptor software.
Kephart stated the school district’s staff have been working through safety drills this week.
“We are still working through the implementation of the Raptor app,” Kephart said in an email, “however, teachers and staff appreciate the added layer of safety notification and communication.”
