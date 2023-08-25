Pottery Road
Buy Now

An overlay was put on a portion of Pottery Road Aug. 11 to help keep it from crumbling more during the winter. The Washington Special Road District hopes to widen the portion and add curb and gutters in the spring of 2024.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

Washington Special Road District (WSRD) commissioners discussed the new overlay on a portion of Pottery Road during Monday’s meeting.

In June, the WSRD commissioners agreed that the unfinished section of Pottery Road, a 1,700-foot stretch between Stone Gate Drive and Diener Road, needed a temporary fix to keep the road from crumbling further during the winter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.