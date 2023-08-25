Washington Special Road District (WSRD) commissioners discussed the new overlay on a portion of Pottery Road during Monday’s meeting.
In June, the WSRD commissioners agreed that the unfinished section of Pottery Road, a 1,700-foot stretch between Stone Gate Drive and Diener Road, needed a temporary fix to keep the road from crumbling further during the winter.
Last month, the commissioners signed a $39,000 contract to have Pacific-based construction company NB West lay a 1-inch thick leveling course over the road. Commissioner Kevin Mooney said the project would be completed by fall so “people can have safe roads through the winter.”
The leveling course was completed in one day on Aug. 11.
“The road will be secure through the winter,” WSRD Consulting Engineer Cameron Lueken said.
Lueken also updated the commissioners on his progress with Pottery Road property owners.
Over the last few years, WSRD has worked to widen Pottery Road and add curb and gutters, with only a small section left to complete. The project was stalled due to a few property owners not agreeing to a temporary construction easement required to complete the road updates.
Within the last few weeks, Lueken has worked to get verbal approval from the property owners, so the section can finally be completed. He reported he has made verbal agreements with all owners except one, and it was only due to the fact that they kept missing each other. Once he has verbal agreements, he can start getting signed contracts.
While the rest of Pottery Road has a curb and gutter on both sides, the plans for the unfinished section only include a curb and gutter on the northbound lane. Both lanes will be widened to 12 feet each, but the southbound lane will have a two-foot shoulder.
“We’ve completed phase one with the overlay on Pottery Road,” Lueken said. “But the full reconstruction will hopefully begin next spring.”
