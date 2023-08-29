In honor of Overdose Awareness Day, the Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group (MAAG) will host a vigil Thursday in Union to remember those lost to substance use.
From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 31, MAAG, along with area organizations such as the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition, PreventEd and others, will provide information and resources to the public outside the Union Municipal Court Clerk building, 500 E. Locust St.
“As our group, and many other resource groups that are here to help prevent overdose, we want to support that event,” HOPE Coalition Program Director Julie Hook said. “So we are going to be there to provide information about what HOPE Coalition does and how we can educate people about the facts about opioids and other things.”
MAAG will be providing free Narcan and free luminaries to give to people who have lost someone to a drug overdose.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 53 fatal drug overdoses occurred in Franklin County last year. Thirty-six of those deaths were caused by opioids.
Members of MAAG are dedicated to reducing the negative stigma surrounding substance use disorder and are committed to helping support those who have lost loved ones to the disease, according to the group’s website.
