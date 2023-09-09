Turning Point Advocacy Services raised $14,300 at its black light bingo fundraiser at the end of last month. Over 200 people attended the Aug. 26 event at the Moose Lodge in Union.
Turning Point Board Vice President Steve Campbell said in an email that the fundraiser’s original goal was to raise between $8,000 and $10,000.
“We ended up turning people away at the door that night and raising over $14,000,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for a more well-received event.”
Campbell stated Turning Point plans to have the fundraiser again next year but will need to book a bigger venue.
According to Turning Point, over 900 domestic violence cases have passed through the county’s courts in 2023.
Turning Point, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, has operated a domestic violence shelter in northern Warren County since 1994. The money raised from the Union event will be used to open a second domestic violence shelter in Franklin County by the end of 2024. The organization is in the process of identifying a location for the new facility.
At the end of 2022, the Franklin County Commission awarded Turning Point with $620,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to open a domestic violence shelter. The funds are designated for the structure, and operating costs are not included. Turning Point estimates that it will cost $300,000 a year to run the shelter. While most of the funds are expected to be derived from state and federal grants, court fees and the United Way, the organization will still need to fundraise at least $50,000 a year to operate the facility.
Turning Point’s Franklin County Committee has received over $46,000 in donations and funding commitments from individuals, businesses and service organizations since January. The biggest contributors have been the Washington Rotary Club, First Presbyterian Church in Sullivan and Sullivan Eagles, who each committed $5,000 to the shelter’s first-year operations.
Since Turning Point cannot fundraise during the United Way campaign, which runs throughout September and October, because it receives funding from the organization, the Franklin County Committee hopes to raise the final $4,000 in November and December.
Individuals interested in assisting with the ongoing fundraising efforts for the Franklin County shelter can contact Steve Campbell at swcampbell@scenicregional.org or 636-266-1621.
