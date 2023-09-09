Black Light Bingo
Turning Point Advocacy Services held a black light bingo fundraiser event Aug. 26 at the Moose Lodge in Union. The event drew over 200 people and raised $14,300 for a proposed domestic violence shelter in Franklin County.

 Submitted Photo.

Turning Point Board Vice President Steve Campbell said in an email that the fundraiser's original goal was to raise between $8,000 and $10,000.

Turning Point Board Vice President Steve Campbell said in an email that the fundraiser’s original goal was to raise between $8,000 and $10,000.

