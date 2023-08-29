Many community agencies in Franklin County are in need of more help. With the Franklin County United Way’s fundraising campaign days away from its official start, several agencies supported by United Way are struggling to limp along.
Rising costs and unexpected repairs have caused several non-profit organizations in the area to worry about how they will be able to continue to serve the community.
Loving Hearts of Franklin County, an organization that provides assistance programs as well as a food pantry in Washington, recently had major setbacks such as a freezer and both of the pantry’s trucks breaking down. Due to these repairs, the organization has had to spend thousands of dollars, leaving them with no money to stock the pantry.
“We are literally out of money to purchase food,” Loving Hearts Executive Director Michelle Crider told The Missourian last week. “The food you see here will be gone in a month, and we don’t have money to purchase more.”
Two weeks ago, Grace’s Place Chief Executive Officer Amanda Jones told The Missourian that if the nonprofit didn’t see any financial assistance soon, it would be forced to close its doors within the next two to three months.
“The increased costs are taking a tremendous toll on our small nonprofit’s budget,” Jones said.
Grace’s Place is an emergency shelter in Union that provides a place to sleep, food and sometimes clothing to children in need of temporary housing.
Jones stated that many of the facility’s bills, as well as food costs, have tripled due to inflation.
While some agencies are struggling to keep the doors open, some are struggling to keep up with demand. The Union Food Pantry, located at 115 W. Locust St., has had an uptick in families and individuals in need within the last few weeks, according to Union Food Pantry Board of Directors Secretary Jan Brennan.
In addition to more people in need, Brennan said, the pantry hasn’t received as many food donations, and the organization has had to spend more of its monetary donations to purchase food and personal items.
“We might have to cut back the amount of food we give out to individuals and families,” she said. “Everything costs so much more, and our dollar doesn’t go as far.”
Loving Hearts, Grace’s Place and the Union Food Pantry receive partial funding from the Franklin County United Way. Kelli Schulte, Franklin County United Way executive director, said there’s a lot of economic factors that are causing individuals and organizations hardships while they continue to try to operate on a normal basis.
“All of these factors are definitely affecting how we are approaching our own campaign next week,” Schulte said. “We’re looking to raise more funds because the need is greater than ever, it’s not diminishing. We’re working on our own processes to try to increase our reach to our partners and looking to continue to allocate what we have in the past, and hopefully not have to decrease what we’re allocating. But that’s where we need everyone’s help.”
United Way has set its sights on raising $1.27 million during this year’s campaign, which runs from Sept. 5 to Oct. 31.
“So when there’s fundraisers or our annual campaign, that’s where we really hope that everyone comes together and donates, so that we can raise more funds and continue to keep raising more funds,” Schulte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.