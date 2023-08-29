Brushing up on history
Buy Now

Kodi Gildehaus looks at a display highlighting the history of the Franklin County Area United Way July 27 after the kickoff breakfast. This year marks 70 years the local United Way has held a campaign.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Many community agencies in Franklin County are in need of more help. With the Franklin County United Way’s fundraising campaign days away from its official start, several agencies supported by United Way are struggling to limp along.

Rising costs and unexpected repairs have caused several non-profit organizations in the area to worry about how they will be able to continue to serve the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.