Classroom Graphic
Buy Now

Classroom graphic.

The New Haven School District is the number two most equitable school district in Missouri, according to a new report from the financial website WalletHub.

The rankings were determined by looking at the amount of money spent by each school per student, as well as how the funds were distributed throughout the schools, according to the report, which was released Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.