The New Haven School District is the number two most equitable school district in Missouri, according to a new report from the financial website WalletHub.
The rankings were determined by looking at the amount of money spent by each school per student, as well as how the funds were distributed throughout the schools, according to the report, which was released Thursday.
“I think we are spending enough to provide a quality education,” New Haven Superintendent Dr. Josh Hoener said. “And I think we spend money on what we need and not necessarily what we want.”
Cainsville R-I School District, located in Harrison county, ranked number one of the most equitable school districts, and Richland R-I School District landed below New Haven at number three.
The three least equitable Missouri school districts were Ladue School District, Clayton School District, and New York R-IV School District. WalletHub also ranked the states on their equitability, and Missouri ranked the 18th least equitable state.
“States that provide equitable funding to all school districts can help prevent poor students from having lower graduation rates, lower rates of pursuing higher education and smaller future incomes than their wealthy peers,” according to WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann.
According to WalletHub, low-income school districts are underfunded by roughly $6,700 per student on average nationwide.
