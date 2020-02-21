The Franklin County Area United Way will host a Power of the Purse event Thursday, April 16, at Cedar Creek Conference Center in New Haven.
The purse auctions raise both money and awareness of the United Way, according to Kim Strubberg, executive director.
Power of the Purse events also will be held in Washington, Union and Pacific.
The New Haven Power of the Purse will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Tables of eight can be reserved in advance.
To purchase tickets, call the United Way office at 636-239-1018 or visit online at franklincountyuw.org. Tickets also are available at any New Haven bank.