A New Haven man has filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, saying he was excluded from an official public meeting because of his disability.
Resident David Hallemann arrived at the New Haven Aquatics Complex Oct. 18 to attend a public meeting about the city’s plans to build a new city hall and police department adjacent to the aquatic center and city park. The city had received numerous complaints about the plans.
Before the meeting began, Mayor George Panhorst Jr. and the board of aldermen told attendees they were going to walk up a grassy hill to the proposed building site.
Hallemann, who uses a walker, alerted officials that this wasn’t disability accessible. Panhorst told him they’d immediately come down after viewing the site and hold the feedback, question and answer portion at the aquatic center.
However, the group never returned and held the entire meeting on the hill, which Hallemann asserts is a violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 and the Missouri Sunshine Law.
After 30 minutes, Hallemann decided to walk up the hill. He made it, but said the trek was difficult and affected his arthritis.
Soon after, he sent an official complaint to the city asking for a public apology and possibly compensation for the cost of pain medication he said he needed to deal with the pain from walking up the hill.
In January, Hallemann and attorney Dennis Owens Jr., of St. Louis law firm Dubail Judge, sent a legal notice to the city again asking for the apology and compensation. This time, he threatened legal action, should the city not respond.
Months later, New Haven officials have not responded and Hallemann said the human rights commission complaint he filed, which was done at Owens' recommendation, is the first step in that legal action.
“I believe I was denied an accommodation by the Respondent (the city of New Haven) for my disability,” the complaint reads. “I was unable to access the meeting that was held on 10/18/2021 due to the location not being wheelchair accessible. As remedy, I am seeking an end to the discrimination and anything else the Commission deems just and proper.”
“I filed the complaint because the city council here in New Haven seem to have it in their heads that they don’t have to be held accountable for their actions,” Hallemann told The Missourian. “I want to make sure that this type of thing doesn’t happen to anyone else and that local politicians are held accountable.”
He said that a simple formal apology in the beginning would’ve solved the issue.
“I didn’t want to take it this far, and I don’t want to be a burden on the taxpayer,” he said. “But they have to be held accountable.”
New Haven City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said the city had no comment.