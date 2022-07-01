New Haven residents will notice a bump in their July water and wastewater bills.
That’s because the city recently enacted a rate hike.
For water bills, the minimum charge of $10.18 per month has increased to $10.79, under to an ordinance passed by the Board of Aldermen June 13.
The per-gallon rate changed based on monthly water use, per 1,000 gallons:
• he rate for the first 3,000 gallons has gone from $2.88 to $3.05.
• he rate for the 3,000-10,000 gallons has gone from $4.35 to $4.61.
• he rate for the 10,001-50,000 gallons has gone from $3.38 to $3.58.
• he rate for the 50,001 to 100,000has gone from $2.51 to $2.66.
• he rate for all gallons over 100,000 has gone from $1.96 to $2.08.
Wastewater
For wastewater bills, the minimum monthly charge has gone from $18.82 to $19.57.
For the first 100,000 gallons the rate has gone from $5.12 to $5.32 per 1,000 gallons. For wastewater over 100,000 gallons, the rate has gone from $3.45 to $3.59 per 1,000 gallons.
The timing of this coincides with the passing of the new budget.
“Each year, we review our rates, and we adjust accordingly,” said New Haven City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann.
The city, she said, evaluates its infrastructure each year to calculate how much it must charge to afford any upgrades.
“We’re trying to build up a repair-and-replace reserve,” she said.
After a certain amount of water usage, the price per gallon begins decreasing. Trentmann said that’s because the city doesn’t want to put an undue burden on New Haven’s industrial facilities.
“If we charged our industrial users that much, I don’t think they could stay in business,” she said.
She said the average industrial consumer uses 797,000 gallons monthly. Though she doesn’t have that number for the average residential user, she estimates an average family uses between 5,000 gallons to 8,000 gallons per month.