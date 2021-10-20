Tensions were high at a town hall in New Haven late Monday afternoon.
The 1.5-hour town hall, intended to give residents a chance to speak their minds about the proposal to move city hall and the police station adjacent to New Haven City Park, sparked arguments between residents and city officials.
Dozens of residents in attendance were upset that the combined municipal building and police headquarters — which, according to a city staff memo, is planned to be two stories and 5,400 square feet — would be put between the pedestrian bridge over Highway 100 and the park. They felt it would intrude on the green aesthetic of the park, that it would increase traffic on Highway 100 and that increased cars in the parking lot would be a safety concern for kids at the park and the nearby New Haven High School.
The plan to move city hall has been in the works since at least 2006, and the city has so far spent $145,000 on surveying for the project, according to City Attorney Charles Hurth. The city does not yet have an estimate for the final costs. They have also recently received written approval from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), he said.
Cameron Schweiss from Archer-Elgin, a Rolla-based engineering, architecture and surveying firm the city hired for the project, came and answered residents’ questions at the meeting.
“We’re very early on in the process from a planning standpoint,” he said. “The goal was to make this the new hub for city business.”
In June, The Missourian published Archer-Elgin’s rendering of the plan and site map, which can be viewed at emissourian.com. That plan includes a municipal building, a new road through the property, additional parking and a memorial circle to honor veterans of the U.S. Military.
Leland Hanks, who sold the property to the city, said he felt he was misled by the city when he sold the property. Hanks said he sold the property for $20,000 in 2014 and that he was under the impression the property would be used to build a wheelchair-accessible platform beside the bridge so that those using a wheelchair could come from the New Haven Care Center’s assisted living facility across the bridge to enjoy the park.
“I thought someday I’d be old, and I’d like to overlook the park I used to play in as a kid,” he said. “I feel like I was lied to.”
However, because he said he had these conversations one-on-one with city staff and never in an open meeting, there is no documentation that these conversations happened. Mayor George Panhorst asked how they can take into account conversations that were never recorded and that they weren’t privy to.
“It’s like you’re putting words in my mouth,” he said.
In response to negative feedback, City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann pointed out that the lot was never park property.
“It was sold to me as though it was going to be,” Hanks said.
When asked what the extra traffic would do to Highway 100, Hurth said that MoDOT, when approving plans, took traffic into consideration.
David Luecke asked when the public would be able to see MoDOT’s traffic studies. Hurth wasn’t sure.
When asked if the park would affect the police department’s ability to quickly dispatch officers, New Haven Police Officer Adam Sullentrup said officers are almost never actually at the station when they receive a call; rather, they are usually out driving around the city. The department has six full-time officers and four part-time officers.
After residents asked why the city wouldn’t buy a new property, Panhorst cited financial concerns.
“Why would we spend that kind of money when we already own this property?” he said. “That’s not being a good steward of the city’s money.”
Crystal Payne asked city officials what they plan to do to protect children from increased traffic if they need to cross the bridge.
“This bridge was built to serve a purpose,” she said.
Ward 1 Alderman Jason Addison said police officers often patrol the park.
When asked whether this was “a done deal,” city officials said that no contracts had been signed yet.
Ward 1 Alderman Tim Otten reminded people that this project was started before any of the aldermen were elected and that no board has had an open town hall like this one. Hanks pointed out that Panhorst was mayor at the time.