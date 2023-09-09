Three vending machines dispensing the overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, will be installed in Franklin County next month.
Starting Oct. 1, the Franklin County Community Resource building in Union, Scenic Regional Library St. Clair branch and Mercy Hospital Washington will have free Narcan distributing machines outside their facilities.
Narcan is an over-the-counter nasal spray that can be used to counteract an opioid overdose.
The machines for Franklin County have been purchased and will be stocked by PreventEd, a non-profit organization serving Franklin County and the St. Louis area that provides substance use disorder assessment services for youth and adults. Since 2016, PreventEd has been distributing free Narcan to individuals at its offices and special events. The problem, PreventEd Deputy Executive Director Jenny Armbruster said, is that people would have to call and schedule a time to pick up the Narcan.
“This is a medication we know saves lives,” Armbruster said. “The attraction to those machines, and the purpose of them, is that it makes access to Narcan very easy and anonymous for people.”
Even though the Narcan in the vending machines is free for people to take, Armbruster said, her research has shown that in other cities there has been little to no problem with people taking large numbers of doses at once.
Armbruster said PreventEd officials wanted to install the machines in public places that people are already familiar with and comfortable going to.
Scenic Regional Library Assistant Director Megan Maurer said the purpose of a library is to serve the community, and that the needs of the community change all the time. She said there is definitely a need in the community for these Narcan vending machines.
“I hope that the community continues to become aware that overdoses are happening in our community, and that we as a community can rise up and assist people,” Maurer said. “I’m hoping that this raises awareness of the importance of making it available to people to help prevent overdoses and help keep our community safe.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 53 fatal drug overdoses occurred in Franklin County last year. Thirty-six of those deaths were caused by opioids.
While some might argue that accessibility to Narcan could encourage opioid use, Washington Police Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said he doesn’t believe that will be the case.
“I don’t think anyone is going to go out and try heroin or fentanyl because now they have access to Narcan,” he said.
Sitzes said many people, including himself, keep Narcan in their homes in case of emergencies, because unexpected situations occur. He said if installing the vending machines can reach more people and save more lives, it’s worth it.
“We understand, as a police department, that you’re not going to arrest your way out of the drug epidemic that’s going on,” Sitzes said. “So if people, unfortunately, can’t get the help they need or don’t want the help they need, at least there’s an avenue of survival for these folks.”
Narcan vending machines have been implemented in other cities across the state including Lake Ozark, Lebanon, Camdenton, Waynesville and Poplar Bluff.
