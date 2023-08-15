A newly-released report highlights the problem of women dying while pregnant or shortly after pregnancy in Missouri, including locally in Franklin County.
During the three years covered by the report, an average of 70 women died annually while pregnant or within a year after pregnancy, according to the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review (PAMR) Board.
The PAMR Board, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), concluded the three leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths between 2018 and 2020 were mental health conditions, cardiovascular disease and homicide. Although the most recent data presented in the report is from three years ago, the report was only released this month.
The highest number of pregnancy-related deaths in a single year covered by the report was in 2020, with 85 deaths.
Pregnancy-related death is defined as the death of a woman that occurred during or within one year of pregnancy, from a pregnancy complication, a chain of events initiated by pregnancy, or the aggravation of an unrelated condition by the physiological effects of pregnancy.
The mortality report concluded 84 percent of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.
Of the 210 pregnancy-related deaths that occurred during this three year period in Missouri, five were in Franklin County. The highest number of deaths, 24, happened in St. Louis County.
Of the many different causes of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri, mental health conditions were number one, with 25 deaths, beating the second highest cause, which was cardiovascular disease, with 18 deaths.
“Here at Mercy Washington we assess every new mother, prior to discharge, for depression,” Mercy Hospital Washington OB-GYN Chairman Dr. Gregory Potts said. “This is repeated at the comprehensive post-partum visit by the OB provider. This is also being performed by many of the pediatric providers when the new mother brings the newborn into the clinic.”
The majority of women who suffered from mental health conditions died between 43 days to a year postpartum. Health care providers schedule a check-up for women six weeks after giving birth, but appointments past six weeks are not required, and in some cases, are not covered by insurance. Nineteen percent of the deaths were caused by overdoses. While 85 percent of the overdoses appeared to be accidental, 69 percent of the accidental overdoses were by women with a history of substance abuse.
Toxicology reports determined 86 percent of the women who overdosed took more than one drug, and the majority of women, 77 percent, were between the ages of 20 and 29. Seventy-seven percent also lived in metropolitan areas.
Suicides were noted to make up 18 percent of the pregnancy-related deaths, and 92 percent were committed by white women. Half of the women used a firearm to commit suicide. The majority were from 20 to 29 years old, lived in metropolitan areas and were 43 days to one year postpartum. The report states the number of pregnancy-related suicides doubled from the previous report covering the years 2017 through 2019.
The report concluded all deaths related to mental health conditions could have been prevented.
Potts said Mercy works to keep in contact with new mothers.
“We ask the questions, keeping communication open about mental health,” he said.
The second leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths was cardiovascular disease. This includes hypertensive disorders, cardiomyopathy and other cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction or arrhythmias. Out of deaths that occurred while women were pregnant, cardiovascular disease was the leading cause, although the greatest number of deaths occurred from 43 days to one year postpartum.
Homicide was the third most common cause, resulting in 12 percent of pregnancy-related deaths. Firearms were the leading means of homicides and 83 percent of the victims were black women. Of the number of homicides, 75 percent occurred within 43 days to one year postpartum. In every case, the killer was a current or former partner.
The PAMR Board included several recommendations of ways to prevent future pregnancy-related deaths in its report. The board has urged lawmakers to provide funding for a statewide Perinatal Quality Collaborative, or network of care specialists for mothers and infants, and establish and fund a statewide Perinatal Health Access Project to assist health care providers in providing evidence-based mental health care, including Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment.
Another recommendation included extending Medicaid coverage to one year postpartum for all conditions, including medical, mental health and SUD, even if the woman did not start treatment prior to delivery, to help women whose condition is intensified postpartum.
“With frequent evaluation and communication of signs and symptoms of this disease we have the best chance of early diagnosis and intervention,” Potts said.
