From reviewing plans for a new municipal government building to hearing from Lime Scooters, the agenda of the New Haven City Council meeting Monday night was a busy one.
The three smallest audience members were also the three best dressed. Titus and Peter Brinkmann, ages 8 and 9, respectively, sported sleek black suits, and their sister, Taytum, 8, chose a black dress with blue cardigan. The three attended the meeting to congratulate their father, Mark Brinkmann, on being elected municipal judge April 6. His swearing-in, along with three others who ran unopposed, occurred early in the meeting.
Following the certification of election results, the board of aldermen reviewed site plans for a potential new city municipal building from Rolla-based firm Archer-Elgin. The plans outlined space for a two-story structure in which city hall and the police department would each have their own ADA-accessible front door entrances.
The board also heard from a representative from Lime Scooters, one of the nation’s largest electric scooter companies, who asked the city to consider an exclusive agreement with the company. Washington recently approved a 60-day trial run of a similar agreement, bringing 60 Lime Scooters to its city beginning May 1. Lime General Manager Robert Greenleaf requested that New Haven consider allowing 75 scooters.
“I know 75 seems like a lot,” Greenleaf said. “But because of how the city is laid out with the hillier region between the river and Highway 100, more than likely the scooters on the north side and south side are going to stay in those areas. ... While population-wise it may not seem like a 75-scooter city, with tourism in the summer, I know people will be on scooters even more than pre-COVID.”
The aldermen asked what the city’s liability would be if scooters were misused or injured a rider. Greenleaf said the scooters would operate like a rental car, with riders signing a form that released the city and Lime Scooters from damages based on user error. He said the city could set the minimum age at 16 or 18, which would be enforced by Lime’s requirement that users enter their driver’s license before riding.
The board also expressed concern about the scooters crossing Highway 100. Greenleaf said Lime could zone off certain areas, directing people toward a designated crossing area. If a rider didn’t comply, the scooter would safely slow to a stop and not turn back on until it was back in an approved area, Greenleaf said.
The board agreed to have City Administrator Kathy Trentmann and City Attorney Chuck Hurth work with Lime on drafting a nonbinding trial agreement. The board will vote on the plan at its next monthly meeting, May 10.
The aldermen also voiced their support of the New Haven Preservation Society’s project to restore and relocate the Anna Bell Chapel, a 156-year-old historic Black church located on the river bluff. The group wants to move it downtown to the riverwalk and needs the city’s help to prepare the site, a vacant lot between two historic homes. Members agreed the city would provide utilities when the church is moved, remove a tree and install ADA-accessible sidewalks and a parking lot.
Since beginning its fundraising campaign about two months ago, the society has raised more than $70,000 of the $150,000 needed for the project. Donations can be mailed to the New Haven Preservation Society, P.O. Box 338, New Haven, MO 63068, with Anna Bell Chapel written on the memo line.
Ward 1 Alderman Tim Otten also gave an update on the alleged price gauging by natural gas companies in February. Otten said a researcher with the attorney general’s office is compiling a case. Otten also has spoken with state and national representatives, including Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, about something that could legally protect the city from similar instances in the future.
“The attorney general can get back some money, but they can’t regulate it,” Otten told his fellow board members. “The goal is to have something done by next year to prevent this from happening again.”