During the Washington Public Library (WPL) Board of Trustees meeting Monday, library Director Nelson Appell unveiled the lecture program that will replace the Missouri Book Festival this fall.
In March, Appell announced that the festival would be postponed until next year due to a restructuring of the planning committee.
To keep engaging the community, WPL will host a fall lecture series. Six individuals will present on areas of Missouri history over the course of seven days, starting Sept. 30, at WPL.
“I’m pretty pleased with this,” Appell said.
The series is sponsored by Missouri Humanities, an organization that provides educational activities for adults and youth and promotes literacy.
The lecture series will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 with “Filipinos at the 1904 World’s Fair: A Legacy of Race and Empire,” presented by Ria Unson, a St. Louis-based Filipino-American artist and researcher. This presentation will focus on the Philippine Exhibit at the 1904 World’s Fair and how it was used to shape American imperialism.
At 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Cecilia Nadal will use history and performance art to portray Caroline, a former enslaved woman, in her presentation “Then and Now: Conversations with an Enslaved Woman.” Attendees will engage with Caroline as she shares her experiences.
Oral Historian Alex Primm will share “An Oral History for Everyone” starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Primm has spent 40 years traveling the area as an oral historian and plans to share his most inspiring stories about the Ozarks.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Steve Wiegenstein, scholar and historical novelist, will present “Missouri’s Utopian Communities,” which will focus on Missouri’s alternative communities in the nineteenth century. These communities were termed “utopian communities” and included religious communes, secular communities and others.
Starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, Loftin Woodiel will tell the in-depth story behind William C. Quantrill in his lecture “William C. Quantrill, The Father of Post-Civil War Missouri Banditry.” This presentation analyzes the behaviors of Quantrill’s men, such as Jesse and Frank James, who continued to cause chaos and thievery post-war.
The lecture series will conclude with scholar Jeff Smith’s “Cemeteries and Memory: Confederate Monuments in Cemeteries” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. This presentation will “examine the ways Confederate monuments in cemeteries represent a special case for understanding the Lost Cause in the 21st century,” according to the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.