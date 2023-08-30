After expiring all youth library cards at the end of July, Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell reported most parents have been “very understanding,” but others are not happy.
During the Washington Library Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Appell updated the board on the status of children’s library cards.
Due to the new rules imposed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in May, the Washington Public Library and Scenic Regional Library had to draft new language for minors’ cards, stating the staff are not responsible for monitoring children’s access to reading materials, both physical and virtual. The libraries then had to “expire” cards of patrons ages 17 and under, and the cards could only be reinstated once a parent or legal guardian signed the new policy.
“Mostly it’s just been a small, little conversation that takes 30 seconds and you’re done,” Appell said. “So it’s pretty easy.”
While some children have been excited about getting a new card, Appell said, it has not been a great experience for the 16- and 17-year-olds who drove to the library themselves and were denied being able to check out a book on Plato, for example.
Appell said a few people have been frustrated, but they also understood it wasn’t the library’s fault. Some patrons stated they didn’t want to sign the form.
“Unfortunately, our hands are tied,” Appell said.
