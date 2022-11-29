Robert Flake at Food Pantry (copy)
In this Missourian file photo from Nov. 2021, Robert Flake stocks a grocery cart with food for Loving Hearts patrons in Washington. Area food pantries have different needs to best stock their shelves ahead of the holiday season. All area food pantries are feeling the pinch of inflation, according to officials.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Local food pantries are looking for donations to help get them through the holiday season due to an increase in inflation.

According to Feeding America, there are 34 million people in the U.S. facing food insecurity. In August 2022, the organization found 65 percent of member food banks saw a sharp increase in people seeking food assistance, and 90 percent saw a steady demand. They also discovered that inflation and supply chain issues were greatly affecting food banks, with 70 percent of members reporting food donations decreased while operating costs increased 95 percent. 