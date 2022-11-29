Local food pantries are looking for donations to help get them through the holiday season due to an increase in inflation.
According to Feeding America, there are 34 million people in the U.S. facing food insecurity. In August 2022, the organization found 65 percent of member food banks saw a sharp increase in people seeking food assistance, and 90 percent saw a steady demand. They also discovered that inflation and supply chain issues were greatly affecting food banks, with 70 percent of members reporting food donations decreased while operating costs increased 95 percent.
St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry is an outreach program to those who are in need of assistance in procuring food. The pantry is supported by the local community through financial assistance and food drives by individuals and organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts, VFW and American Legion.
“Our pantry has been down as far as inventory for the last couple months,” said Ron Kuebler, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry coordinator. “Things are picking up right now because of the holidays, and we had a couple food drives, the Boy Scouts donated items, things like that really help.”
Currently, the pantry is looking for dry goods, pasta and pasta sauce – items Kuebler usually has to purchase.
“We’re still getting individual donations from people, food and things like that,” he added. “But we’re not getting as much as we used to because prices are higher. People spend the same amount of money but get less and less.”
St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, located at 314 W. 2nd St. in Washington, is open Mondays from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donations can be taken then, otherwise call or stop by the Parish office for assistance or to drop off items.
“In the past couple years with the pandemic and everything, we’re helping a lot of senior citizens and those temporarily out of work,” Kuebler said. “We’ve run into a lot of people who have been laid off, and they need help for a short period, senior citizens and those living off Social Security. That’s where we’re giving the most help. With inflation and the price of food right now, they can’t afford to buy everything.”
Agape Help House’s food pantry in Pacific is currently, and always, in need of breakfast items and snacks for kids.
Agape assists low income, disabled and elderly families who have difficulty meeting their monthly financial needs. Their organization assists with their on-site food pantry, utility bills, rent/mortgage assistance, pharmacy assistance and other needs on an individual basis. The pantry is available to anyone who lives in the Meramec Valley R-III school district.
They provide a wide assortment of products, including but not limited to meats, dairy products, fresh produce, baby food, formula, diapers, canned goods, dry goods, personal care products, laundry and some cleaning supplies.
“The problem now is you go to the store and the shelves are bare so we don’t have the food,” said Tonya Graham, executive director of Agape Help House. “A year ago, two years ago we were getting 12 to 15 pallets of food every week, and now we’re lucky if we get six.”
Agape Help House is located at 120 Lamar Parkway in Pacific. The pantry is open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Our shelves were so bare, about a month ago we spent a little over $5,000 trying to fill the shelves,” she added. “We had Boy Scouts donate last weekend, and last year we had around 11,000 and this year we had around 7,000 so that’s the difference one year makes. And I understand a $25 trip to Walmart is now a $75 trip.”
Second Blessings Food Pantry serves residents of Franklin County and is currently looking for items to help make Christmas dinner.
“We had a drive for our Thanksgiving meals,” said Terri Crouch, volunteer and treasurer of Second Blessings. “So, anything that would be for a Christmas dinner – ham, mashed potatoes, things like that. I mean any Christmas dinner items would be wonderful.”
Second Blessings is at 105 E. Main St. in Union, and open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Items may be dropped off on the days the pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. but make sure to message Second Blessings on Facebook prior to dropping off.
Union Food Pantry provides food and personal hygiene products to families that live within the Union R-XI School District. The pantry is in need of cereal, jelly, 16 oz. peanut butter, dry pasta, hamburger helper, canned vegetables and canned fruits.
“Donations have been down this year,” said Jan Brennan, a volunteer at the Union Food Pantry. “I think it has to do with inflation and the prices of things. So any donation would be appreciated, because we have many families that come to the food pantry that need assistance especially around the holidays.”
Union Food Pantry is located at 115 W. Locust St. in Union, and open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Items must be dropped off on days the pantry is open, otherwise call the Union Food Pantry at 636-584-7050 to make other arrangements.
Loving Hearts Outreach is community supported through churches, schools, organizations, businesses and individuals. They receive support from the Franklin County Area United Way, Salvation Army, Dollar Help-Dollar More, Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis and Missouri Housing Development Commission. All the support Loving Hearts receives makes it possible for them to provide families and individuals with food, clothing, shelter, minor household repairs, Christmas gifts, school supplies and medication.
Loving Hearts is accepting monetary donations as well as food and items for their thrift store. Profits from the thrift store will go towards purchasing food for the pantry.
“We are taking monetary donations,” said Michelle Crider, executive director of Loving Hearts. “Because we have the ability to by food from the St. Louis Food Bank for .10 to .15 cents.”
Donations can either be dropped off or mailed to 1902 W. Main St. If dropping off, they are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Loving Hearts needs food and like every nonprofit we need financial assistance – we need donations,” Crider said.
Other area food pantries accepting donations are New Haven Community Outreach, 607 Maupin Ave. in New Haven; St. Peter’s Church Food Pantry, 20 W. 5th St. in Washington; First United Methodist Church, 4349 St. Johns Rd. in Washington; and Carl Duff Ministries, 235 N. Clark St. in Sullivan.