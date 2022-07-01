Taking a dip in the pool on the Fourth of July is a summer holiday tradition.
But like many things in Missouri, the number of people who show up depends a great deal on the weather.
“If it’s not 100 degrees and 80 percent humidity, we’ll probably have a decent amount of people,” Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker said.
If it is too hot or too cold, that could change, Dunker said.
When low overnight temperatures dropped into the 50s recently, Dunker said he was surprised how that impacted the water temperature the next day. “The weather was nice outside, but the crowd at the pool was kind of lackluster. I asked the supervisor why that was and he said the pool water is cold from being so cold at night.”
And if an afternoon is too hot, people could also be driven away.
“I think people don’t want to go stick to a lounge chair, sweating while they’re at the pool, if they’re not actually in the water,” Dunker said. “At a certain point, if it gets hot for a certain period of time, pool water warms up. It gets close to bath water. People, typically, don’t like that either.”
Rain could also be a factor. The National Weather Service calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and 40 percent chances Sunday and Monday.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some nice 80-degree weather,” Dunker said.
Because of the longer weekend, Dunker expects “a few more people” to visit the pool than a typical weekend, he said.
The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, located at 201 Aquatic Circle Drive, will be open its regular hours of noon-6:30 p.m. this weekend.
The New Haven Aquatics Complex, located at 101 Park Drive, will be open its regular hours of 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., except on Monday, when they expect to close at 5 p.m., said Phil McKernan, president of the city’s park board.
The pool will have a challenge topping 2021’s July 4 weekend, when it reopened after a million-dollar upgrade. Additions included a lazy river, slide, rock climbing wall, zip line rope swing and zero-depth entry.
But attendance at the pool this year has averaged around 65 people a day, close to last year’s average, McKernan said. If the weather cooperates, he expects that to increase to 80 to 90 people per day this weekend.
“Last year, Sunday (July 4) was our biggest day all year,” McKernan said. “I think we had, like, 138 people.”
McKernan hopes that more people will show up the next day if a day is washed out.
“If we have good weather and there’s no rain, I expect us to have above average numbers all weekend,” he said.
Cassidy Schwencker, a lifeguard and manager at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex, agreed that weather will be a major factor in turnout over the weekend.
“Usually if we have good weather on any holiday weekend, we would hit capacity,” said Schwencker, who has been with the pool for four years. “If it ends up being nice, I would say that, out of the three-day weekend, we would probably hit capacity almost every day.”
Once the pool reaches capacity of 350 people, it has to let more people in only as others leave. “It’s one in, one out,” she said.
Usually, after 3 p.m. or so, pool attendance drops off a bit and anyone can enter, Schwencker said.
The Union pool, located at 375 West Park Ave., also keeps its regular hours of noon to 6 p.m. over Independence Day weekend.
The pool will usually staff additional lifeguards over the holiday weekend, including a floating guard in the shallow area to help manage younger children, Schwencker said. “If it is hot, we always add extra guards to the schedule, so that we can have more frequent breaks, and keep everyone safe,” she said.
The Splash-N-Swimplex closes temporarily during rain if lifeguards cannot see the bottom of the pool because of rain. If thunder or lightning is noticed, it will close until a half hour after it subsides.