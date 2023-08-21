A Hermann man was seriously injured after overturning a motorcycle on Sunday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Roper Calvert, 24, was driving a 2001 Honda VT750 on Highway B south of Berger when, at 6:25 p.m., Calvert failed to negotiate a curve near St. John’s Cemetery, overturned, traveled off the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.
