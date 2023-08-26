Scenic Regional Library’s Hermann branch will host a reception for its newest exhibit, “Interruptions and Continuities: Textiles, Painting and Sculpture,” on Friday.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1, attendees can view the Gallery at the Library’s fifth exhibit and learn about the artist’s work.
The Gallery at the Library is a 2,000-square-foot community art gallery located in the Hermann library branch, 123-A Bavarian Hills Plaza.
The exhibit, “Interruptions and Continuities: Textiles, Painting and Sculpture,” is an all-media exhibit by Sun Smith-Forêt that will display her paintings, knotted and woven sculptures and her participation in the Riverwork Project.
Smith-Forêt is a professional studio artist, teacher and independent curator from St. Louis.
She completed an MFA in painting, drawing, design and printmaking at Washington University and studied art history, art and architecture as an undergraduate student. Since then, her artistic practice has encompassed textile construction, quilts, sculpture and knotted and woven functional and amuletic objects.
The exhibit will run from Friday, Sept. 1, to Friday, Nov. 17.
The gallery is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, and all the artwork is for sale. Zick, Voss, Politte, Richardson & Brinker PC is the sponsor for the exhibit and reception.
