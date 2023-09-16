Grace’s Place, a licensed children and youth emergency shelter in Union, recently received enough donations, and then some, to stay open.
Last month, Grace’s Place was in danger of closing its doors due to the financial strain that rising costs of utilities, food and transportation had put on the shelter.
“The increased costs are taking a tremendous toll on our small nonprofit’s budget,” Grace’s Place Chief Executive Officer Amanda Jones said at the time.
Jones started a Fill the House pledge drive and set a goal to raise $50,000 by Aug. 30, which she admitted was a huge goal.
However, this week, Jones reported the shelter not only met the goal, but exceeded it. The community contributed $56,146 to help Grace’s Place.
“We have such an incredible and giving community,” Jones stated in a press release. “We reached out needing help to keep our doors open and our supporters answered in a big way!”
Jones thanked all the donors for their generosity.
“We are grateful our community believes our services are needed and came through to help us continue to provide caring support to those most in need — the children,” Jones stated. “Many of our long-time donors stepped up to the challenge and we also had the opportunity to meet many new donors, as well — it was a community wide effort. I’d also like to send a special thank you to our board members and employees, who shared personal messages with our supporters on why they believe in our mission and continue to advocate for our services — they were each instrumental in helping us reach this goal.”
“We’re not out of the woods completely,” Grace’s Place Board Chair Emily Deahn stated, “but we definitely have some breathing room and hope by the end of the year, after hosting our Ladies’ Night Sip and Shop (November 4), Day of Giving (November 28) and our Close the Gap Campaign (November-December), we will be in a good place to enter into 2024.”
