Amanda Jones stands inside Grace's Place
Amanda Jones, Grace's Place CEO, stands inside the organization's newly opened emergency children's shelter in Union in 2021.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A licensed emergency shelter for children and youth in Union, Grace’s Place, is in danger of being forced to close its doors.

Grace’s Place Chief Executive Officer Amanda Jones said even with downsizing and liquidating some assets, if the organization is not able to raise funds, it will shut down within 60 to 90 days.

