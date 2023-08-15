A licensed emergency shelter for children and youth in Union, Grace’s Place, is in danger of being forced to close its doors.
Grace’s Place Chief Executive Officer Amanda Jones said even with downsizing and liquidating some assets, if the organization is not able to raise funds, it will shut down within 60 to 90 days.
“It’s not only scary for the families we care for,” Jones told The Missourian, “but it’s scary for my employees who have been with us. It takes a special kind of person to do the work that they do, working one-on-one with these families and children.”
Jones stated that many of the facility’s bills, as well as food costs, have tripled due to inflation.
“The increased costs are taking a tremendous toll on our small nonprofit’s budget,” she stated. “We sincerely are calling upon the generosity of our community to support us through our Fill the House Pledge Drive.”
The organization has a goal to raise $50,000 during this fundraiser.
“We know that it is a grandiose goal, but it will really put us in the position to have a little bit of breathing room,” Jones said.
Grace’s Place is asking for monetary donations from the community from Aug. 15 through Aug. 30. Donations are tax deductible and can be made by calling 636-432-1313 ext. 4, or online through onecau.se/fillthehouse. Donations are also accepted through Paypal or Venmo @GracesPlaceInc and by mail at Grace’s Place, P.O. Box 83, Washington, MO 63090.
Grace’s Place is a non-profit organization that opened in 2011 as a voluntary emergency youth shelter. Since then, the organization has served and cared for over 1,000 children in the area. It is the only emergency shelter in Franklin County.
The facility not only takes care of its users’ needs like providing the children food and shelter, the caregivers also provide transportation to their schools and extracurricular activities. Even though the facility is in Union, the caregivers can work with area schools, including those in the Washington School District, to provide transportation. This ensures the children’s educational needs are met.
Children from birth to age 18 are able to stay at Grace’s Place for up to 30 days. Jones said the average age of children who stay at Grace’s Place is three to five years old. Since it is a volunteer facility, the caregivers encourage the children’s parents to visit and call them daily.
Jones said there are many different reasons children come to stay at Grace’s Place, including if the family becomes homeless, if the family loses utilities in their home or if a person is escaping domestic abuse. Grace’s Place works with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division in cases where there are allegations of abuse in the home and the children need a safe space to go.
“We are making sure children are safe, they are cared for, their bellies are full, they have a warm place to sleep at night,” Jones said, “and we’re really just allowing them to be children while they are with us, and have them not worry about the different situations that maybe brought them to our organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.