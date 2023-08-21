On Sunday afternoon, a Gerald woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash after hitting a fence and tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports Evelyn Vanderpool, 87, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Route AC near Route CC west of Spring Bluff when, at 3:40 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, hit several fence posts and struck a tree.
