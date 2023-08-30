After living 25 years in Defiance, Victoria Meder has a pretty good idea of what her neighbors and others in the small community need. That is why she is opening the Defiance General Store.
The grand opening is set for Saturday, Sept. 16.
While the small town of Defiance has bed and breakfast inns and a couple of bar-and-grills, there isn’t a place to buy groceries or grab necessities. But Meder is about to change that.
The Defiance General Store, located at 3002 S. Highway 94, Defiance, will carry a little bit of everything, Meder said.
“Everything from Band-Aids to Pringles,” she said.
After conversing with members of the community, she found others were tired of driving to the nearest grocery store, which is an hour round-trip, just to get eggs or one thing needed for a recipe — just like she was.
Meder will sell a variety of items such as classic wooden toys and puzzles, candy, ice cream, fresh produce, wine, beer, liquor, gourmet food items, gifts, cigars, over-the-counter medicine, frozen foods, sandwiches and fresh brewed coffee in her store. She even partnered with another business owner to carry apparel and jewelry at the front of the store.
The wine will be from area wineries such as Noboleis Vineyards, Defiance Ridge Vineyards, Sugar Creek Vineyards and more.
In addition to having an old country store-style porch complete with quintessential rocking chairs, the store also has a shaded back patio with tables and chairs. This will allow customers to sit, eat and drink, as the store will have a full liquor license.
For the coffee portion of the business, Meder has partnered with Upshot Coffee, and one of the coffees Meder chose to carry was from a women’s co-op in Uganda. Meder said it is very rare for a woman to own a business in that part of Africa.
“So that just really touched me, and I’m so excited to support them and their wonderful coffee,” she said.
Meder said her general manager and barista, Ruth Kemper, will be grinding the coffee beans daily and making cold brew coffee as well. Fresh sandwiches like roasted avocado turkey club with bacon, hot ham and swiss and cranberry and almond chicken salad on croissants, will also be available.
Although Meder has never operated a store before, she has received a lot of guidance from an uncle who runs a store in Wisconsin. She also took cues from when her mother ran a gift shop at Delray Beach in Florida.
The store is located next door to Kickstand Katy Trail, a bicycle shop in Defiance. Meder said she and the owner plan to collaborate on future events.
For the grand opening on Sept. 16, Meder said there will be beer on tap for attendees, and she has hired area musician Ed Callison to play his rock and pop tunes. Vendors, cornhole and ring toss will be set up on the back patio as well. The grand opening is set for noon to 3 p.m. The Defiance General Store will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
Meder said even though there have been obstacles, she is passionate about providing this store for the community.
“I envision families coming in and the kids can grab an ice cream or soda, mom can get a croissant and latte and dad can crack open a cold beer and some really good pretzels or buy a cigar,” she said. “That’s what I envision. I really want to welcome people and just have fun in here.”
