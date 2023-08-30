Standing proud
Victoria Meder, owner of the Defiance General Store, shows off her “opening soon” sign in front of the store Aug. 24. The store will feature a variety of items, including groceries and gifts.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

After living 25 years in Defiance, Victoria Meder has a pretty good idea of what her neighbors and others in the small community need. That is why she is opening the Defiance General Store.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, Sept. 16.

