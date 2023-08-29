A detached garage caught fire Monday evening on St. John’s Road.
At 7:18 p.m. Monday, the Washington Fire Department was called to the 4800 block of St. Johns Road. According to Chief Tim Frankenberg, a lawnmower burst into flames after the owner finished mowing the yard. The lawnmower was parked in a detached garage. The owner attempted to use a fire extinguisher on the fire, but it had little to no effect, according to Frankenberg.
