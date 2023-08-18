Police Light Crime Graphic

The Franklin County SWAT team assisted Washington police officers in apprehending a local man Wednesday.

After a theft was reported on Avantha Drive, Washington Police Department officers suspected Jeremy McAfee, 41, of Washington, was involved, according to Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.

