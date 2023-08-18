The Franklin County SWAT team assisted Washington police officers in apprehending a local man Wednesday.
After a theft was reported on Avantha Drive, Washington Police Department officers suspected Jeremy McAfee, 41, of Washington, was involved, according to Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
At approximately 11:35 a.m., officers went to McAfee’s residence in the 1100 block of Horn Street. When no one answered, an officer spotted McAfee inside the residence, before McAfee quickly closed the curtains. He refused to open the door when officers knocked repeatedly.
The officers discovered McAfee had a warrant for his arrest for probation violation.
Washington PD obtained a search warrant and enlisted the Franklin County SWAT team’s help due to McAfee’s violent nature in the past, according to Sitzes.
The SWAT team attempted to get McAfee to come out of the residence for over 30 minutes by addressing him on their public address system. When the team was preparing to breach the door to throw in a phone to attempt to make contact, McAfee came out of the residence.
McAfee was taken into custody, and charged with probation violation. He was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.