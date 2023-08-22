The Sun, Heat Advisory
Following the triple digit temperatures that plagued the area Sunday, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures in the 90s are expected all week, with highs reaching 101 degrees Thursday.

The St. Louis office of the NWS said Monday that numerous locations throughout the area would see heat index values of 105 to 115 degrees by the afternoon. “This heat will continue through at least Thursday and possibly Friday for portions of the area,” according to the NWs. “Day after day of this degree of heat increases the chance for heat related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.”

