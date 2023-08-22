Following the triple digit temperatures that plagued the area Sunday, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures in the 90s are expected all week, with highs reaching 101 degrees Thursday.
The St. Louis office of the NWS said Monday that numerous locations throughout the area would see heat index values of 105 to 115 degrees by the afternoon. “This heat will continue through at least Thursday and possibly Friday for portions of the area,” according to the NWs. “Day after day of this degree of heat increases the chance for heat related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.”
Local agencies are preparing for an increase of assistance requests due to the heat, including the Washington Area Ambulance District.
Chief Christopher Clifton said the district responded to three heat exhaustion patients this past weekend, two of which were transported to a hospital for further treatment.
“Right now it looks like it’s pretty minimal,” Clifton said Monday. “But I’m sure that’s going to be a lot worse by the end of the week.”
Clifton said while these three calls were specific to heat exhaustion, it’s possible that other calls this weekend were also heat related.
In preparation for the high temperatures, Clifton said the ambulances are stocked with ice coolers, water and cooling towels.
“For most people it should be all about preparation,” Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said. “People should be taking breaks, working outside for only short periods of time and then getting back into air-conditioning. And certainly, stay hydrated.”
In addition to monitoring the heat for themselves, agencies are reminding people to be mindful of their pets as well.
The Washington Police Department received two calls regarding dogs left inside vehicles in parking lots on Sunday.
“Please stay hydrated, stay indoors if at all possible during the heat of the day and most of all don’t leave your dogs in locked vehicles not running!” a Washington PD Facebook post stated.
Local sporting events have also been affected by the extreme temperatures. The Washington softball jamboree, as well as the Washington boy's soccer jamboree set for Tuesday was canceled. The Union boys soccer team were set to attend a jamboree at Parkway West on Monday, but it was canceled.
Practices have been rescheduled to deal with heat at area schools. Washington's home football game against Union has been pushed back to begin at 8 p.m. East Central College men's soccer home match against North Arkansas College was postponed this past Sunday and will be made up Sept. 8.
Franklin County has several cooling sites open to the public. In Washington, designated cooling locations include the Aging Ahead Washington Senior Center, 1459 West Fifth Street, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Washington Public Library, 410 Lafayette Street, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cooling sites in Union include the Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Aging Ahead Union Senior Center, 1329 Union Ave., open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In St. Clair, the cooling sites are the Scenic Regional Library, 515 E. Springfield Rd., open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aging Ahead St. Clair Senior Center, 310 Park Avenue, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The NWS includes precautionary and preparedness tips in its excessive heat warning.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the NWS advises.
“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”
