Dirt Cheap, a discount beer, wine and liquor store, is bringing its largest store and beer cave to Washington.
The new location for Dirt Cheap will be in the former Aldi building, located at 1505 Heritage Hills Drive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dirt Cheap, a discount beer, wine and liquor store, is bringing its largest store and beer cave to Washington.
The new location for Dirt Cheap will be in the former Aldi building, located at 1505 Heritage Hills Drive.
According to a Dirt Cheap spokesperson, this 8,396-square-foot building will be its largest store to date. The location will feature a 660-square-foot walk-in beer cave — the largest beer cave Dirt Cheap has ever featured. It will also have a drive thru, and a variety of cigarettes, vapors, beer, wine, liquor and party supplies.
“Dirt Cheap is famous for our huge selection and great prices, and with the opening of this new Washington location — the biggest ever for Dirt Cheap — that’s never been more true,” said Wallis Companies CEO Tracey Hughes. “We’re ecstatic to bring what customers love about Dirt Cheap to Washington and expand Missouri’s favorite party shop, both literally and figuratively.”
This will be the 10th Dirt Cheap location within 50 miles of downtown St. Louis. The store will offer tastings, specialized drinks, exclusive events and more. The Washington location is the fourth addition to the brand since Wallis Companies acquired the franchise in 2016.
A Dirt Cheap spokesperson stated the company hopes to open the store in November, and it will be managed by Rob Darner.
Washington Dirt Cheap will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Customers can visit the company’s website dirtcheapfunfun.com for information and store hours and also download the free Dirt Cheap app to earn points on every purchase, receive exclusive offers, learn about promotions and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.