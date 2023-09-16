Washington Aldi

The former Aldi building in Washington will be the new home of Dirt Cheap, a discounted liquor, wine and beer store.

Dirt Cheap, a discount beer, wine and liquor store, is bringing its largest store and beer cave to Washington.

The new location for Dirt Cheap will be in the former Aldi building, located at 1505 Heritage Hills Drive.

