Eighteen Franklin County residents are vying for nine spots on the University of Missouri Extension Council, according to a press release.
The election for the extension council began Jan. 18 and voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 26.
Those elected to the council will represent specific districts, or townships, when they assume office on March 1.
Candidates hoping to represent District One, which includes both Boles and Calvey townships, are: Jodie Fleer, Bill Hubbard, Fred Jeffrey and Mike Schwoeppe. Those seeking election for District 2, which includes St. John’s and Washington townships, are: Kyle Gildehaus, Diane Holdmeyer, Trisha Kuenzel and Glenda Schroeder. Voters in District 1 and 2 will elect two representatives per district.
The two candidates in District 3, which includes Boeuf, Lyon and New Haven townships, are Mark Nienhueser and Josh Roehrs.
In District 4, which includes Boone and Meramec townships, Adam Hect and Sue Koch are the candidates seeking election to the council.
There are two candidates running in District 5, which includes Union Township. The candidates are Ken Rohrbach and Blake Voss.
In District 6, which spans Central and Prairie townships, there are four candidates: Robert Bardot Jr., Pam Broeker, Sharon Helling and Gerald Maupin.
Voters in Districts 3, 4, and 5 will be electing one representative per district. Voters in District 6 will vote for two.
MU Extension offers educational programs that cover a variety of topics, including agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development and various education courses, seminars and workshops. One of extension’s most notable programs is its youth development program or 4-H program.
The 22 members of the extension council work with extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs.
Those interested in voting in the extension council election may cast their ballots in-person, by mail or online. In person voting is done at the Franklin County Extension office, 116 W. Main St. in Union between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To request a ballot to vote by mail, call 636-583-5141. To vote online, go to www.extension.missouri.edu/counties/franklin/county-council/county-council-election.