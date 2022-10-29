The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is expanding no-excuse absentee voting hours two days next week.
Registered county voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union. The office will continue to close at 4:30 p.m. the other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election.
“We decided to extend the hours to give voters who work later in the evening, that may not get off at 4:30 but get off at 5, to have an opportunity to come into our office later to be able to cast a ballot,” County Clerk Tim Baker said.
After more than 50 people voted the first day of no-excuse voting Tuesday, Baker said 79 voted Wednesday, the most absentee voters any day outside the November 2020 presidential election that he has seen since taking office in January 2019.
That number looked like it could be toppled again Thursday, when 54 people had voted shortly after noon.
Baker previously announced the clerk’s office will open for Saturday voting from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5.
“We’re trying different things to see how they work,” he said. “This is the first time we have been through anything with the no-excuse voting.”
Baker said he had no idea what to expect with no-excuse voting, which was authorized in a voting bill approved by the Missouri Legislature last summer. The bill also included requirements for photo identification to vote.
“The numbers are pleasantly surprising, but I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
Between Sept. 27 and Monday, another 294 people voted in person with an excuse, such as being out of the county on Election Day or being ill or incapacitated or taking care of someone who is.
JoDonn Chaney, communications director for the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, said they don’t keep track of statewide numbers until after the election. “After then election is over, all the election authorities fill out a survey with information like that,” he said. “Then they send it back to the Secretary of State’s Office, where we compile that information.”