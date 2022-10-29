Election Graphic
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is expanding no-excuse absentee voting hours two days next week.

Registered county voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union. The office will continue to close at 4:30 p.m. the other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election. 