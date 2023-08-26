The Washington Parks & Recreation Department is asking for the public’s help to find the Eckelkamp Park sign, which has been missing since the weekend of the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Parks & Recreation Department Director Wayne Dunker said he saw the Eckelkamp Park sign on Saturday morning, Aug. 5, but when he returned to work on Monday, Aug. 7, it was gone.
Eckelkamp Park, located at Aquatic Circle Drive directly across from the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, is a 1.06 acre park with two swinging benches.
The 30-by-18-inch aluminum sign was only recently installed in January 2022.
Thinking it might have simply been knocked off or carried away for a short distance, Dunker has been searching the area around the park for the missing sign. He is now turning to the public, asking for help to retrieve the sign.
Dunker said he is hoping someone sees it and returns it.
“I would be happy to have it back, no questions asked,” he said.
If it isn’t found, a new sign will cost the city roughly $900.
Individuals with information about the sign or its whereabouts can contact Dunker at 636-390-1080.
Dunker stated he hopes to spruce up the small park in the future and has thought that installing a barbecue pit and picnic tables would be a good addition for the space across from the aquatic center.
