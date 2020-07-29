John D. Bennett, 52, New Haven, has been charged with one count of death of another and four counts of boating while intoxicated following a fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.
The two-boat collision resulted in one women being killed and four others injured just after midnight Saturday.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, a boat being piloted by Bennett, 52, New Haven, collided with a vessel operated by Scott M. Comia, 42, O’Fallon at 12:02 a.m.
The collision resulted in the death of Dawn M. Steinkuehler, 42, High Ridge, and injuries of varying degrees to Comia and three other passengers.
The report states Bennet was traveling downstream and struck the port side of Comia’s vessel.
One occupant was ejected into the water and recovered with serious injuries. Steinkuehler was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner at 1:17 a.m.
Other injuries in Comia’s vessel included: a 13-year-old female, who was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries; Jason A. Ashby, 43, Eureka, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital; and Brad W. Steinkuhler, 43, High Ridge, was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol listed Comia’s injuries as minor and Bennet was not injured.