With 18 balloons scheduled to brighten New Haven’s skies Saturday, the New Haven Chamber of Commerce is expecting several thousand people to fill the City Park this weekend for the 33rd year of the balloon race and glow.
Chamber President Tony Carosella said he anticipates a similar turnout to last year of about 3,000 people for the race, which was a rebound for the event after high winds and the COVID-19 pandemic grounded balloons in 2019 and 2020. He said the number of balloons would be similar to previous years, too.
Scheduled a week after the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, Carosella said the New Haven event draws people from beyond the immediate New Haven area. He said the quieter, more low-key atmosphere is a nice change-of-pace for the pilots and balloon fans.
“(Since the balloon race and glow began) it’s been kind of a slow realization that this is a pretty great event,” he said.
Carosella said his favorite part of the event is how close attendees can get to working balloons, especially on Sept. 23 during the Balloon Glow. As dusk is settling in, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. several balloon teams will fire up their burners just enough to inflate and illuminate their giant, colorful nylon globes at the park.
Drawing larger crowds, the balloon will actually take off on Sept. 24 from the same location. A lead balloon will take off to start the race, followed several minutes behind by the remaining balloons. Eventually, the lead “hare” balloon will drop a target and the pilots of the following “hound” balloons will attempt to toss a bean bag closest to the center of the target.
Set-up and race launch is scheduled for between 3-5 p.m., weather permitting. Carosella recommended bringing lawn chairs or a sun-shade to relax while the balloons prepare to launch, which can take the whole two hours.
He said the race brings traffic in from as far as St. Louis to see the show.
“We always cross our fingers and hope that it’s not too windy,” Carosella said.
Carosella said there will be several food and beverage vendors and activities for children including a bounce house and the playground which was installed last summer.